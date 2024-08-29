Annual General Meeting ( AGM ) Intimation BOOK CLOSURE AGM 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) This is to inform you that the Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company was called today i.e. Friday, September 20, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means (*OVAM). However, due to absence of quorum the meeting is now adjourned to the same time through Video Conferencing (VC) / other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) in the next week i.e. Friday, 27 September, 2024 at 12.30 pm in terms of provisions of Articles of Association and the Companies Act, 2013 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)