|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.34
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-99.17
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.07
As % of sales
0
0
0
21.15
Employee costs
0
-0.24
-7.18
-13.86
As % of sales
0
0
0
3,981.51
Other costs
0
-2.49
-2.57
-4.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
1,363.36
Operating profit
0
-2.73
-9.75
-18.34
OPM
0
0
0
-5,266.03
Depreciation
-3.49
-5.6
-5.88
-4.78
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.05
-4.74
-9.16
Other income
0
0.46
0.42
0.58
Profit before tax
-3.54
-7.93
-19.96
-31.7
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.54
-7.93
-19.96
-31.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
6.05
Net profit
-3.54
-7.93
-19.96
-25.65
yoy growth (%)
-55.32
-60.26
-22.19
-69.06
NPM
0
0
0
-7,366.17
