Tayo Rolls Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

89.4
(-2.73%)
Dec 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.34

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-99.17

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.07

As % of sales

0

0

0

21.15

Employee costs

0

-0.24

-7.18

-13.86

As % of sales

0

0

0

3,981.51

Other costs

0

-2.49

-2.57

-4.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

1,363.36

Operating profit

0

-2.73

-9.75

-18.34

OPM

0

0

0

-5,266.03

Depreciation

-3.49

-5.6

-5.88

-4.78

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.05

-4.74

-9.16

Other income

0

0.46

0.42

0.58

Profit before tax

-3.54

-7.93

-19.96

-31.7

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.54

-7.93

-19.96

-31.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

6.05

Net profit

-3.54

-7.93

-19.96

-25.65

yoy growth (%)

-55.32

-60.26

-22.19

-69.06

NPM

0

0

0

-7,366.17

