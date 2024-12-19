Tayo Rolls Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.54
-7.93
-19.96
-31.7
Depreciation
-3.49
-5.6
-5.88
-4.78
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.69
-5.44
-9.82
8.3
Other operating items
Operating
-4.33
-18.99
-35.66
-28.18
Capital expenditure
-1.83
0
-0.02
-11.07
Free cash flow
-6.17
-18.99
-35.68
-39.25
Equity raised
-969.91
-956.58
-942.41
-507.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
190.66
190.66
162.33
340.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-785.43
-784.91
-815.77
-206.59
