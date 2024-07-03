Tayo Rolls Ltd Summary

Tayo Rolls Ltd (TAYO) promoted by Tata Steel in collaboration with Yodogawa Steel Works and Nissho Iwai Corporation, Japan, to produce steel, steel base and cast iron rolls to meet the cast roll requirement of TISCO and the domestic market. TAYO is Indias largest roll producer and has been supplying rolls to all the major integrated steel plants, steel rolling mills, the paper, rubber, textile and food processing industries, the mint and other non-ferrous rolling units in the country. It has a 50% share in the domestic market.TAYO has also developed a number of import-substitute rolls. It exports its products to countries like Srilanka, Singapore, Vietnam, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Philippines, the UAE, Iran, South Africa and the US.To keep pace with the changing market and rolling practices, TAYO launched a comprehensive modernisation programme in 1990-91 (cost: Rs 25 cr) under which it introduced state-of-the-art technology to manufacture double-poured rolls through the centrifugal casting process. The technical know-how for the process was obtained from Eisenwerk Sulzau-Werfen (ESW), Austria, Europes leading roll manufacturer with a fine export record. The centrifugal casting machine imported from the US was commissioned during 1992-93.After modernisation, the capacity has increased to 9750 tpa of rolls. It is now being augmented to meet the growing demand for rolls as a result of the growth in the steel industry. It has also taken up the manufacture of special value-added castings, mainly for the power, steel and cement sectors.The companys first phase involving a capacity expansion of rolls to 12,500 tonnes at an outlay of Rs 24 crores, was completed during 1998-99, and second phase involving an expenditure of approximately Rs 15 crores for increasing the capcity to 14,000 tonnes has been held back. During the year 2003, the name of the company was changed to Tayo Rolls Limited.The company has entered into a licence and know-how agreement with the Union Electric Steel Corporation (UES), USA, a leading forged roll manufacturer of international repute for transfer of the technology for finishing forged rough turned and hardened steel rolls and has already procured the order for the same. Also, an agreement with UES to represent them in India for solicitation of order for forged hardened steel rolls manufactured by UES and orders for rehardening, reconditioning or repair of such rolls.During 2000-2001 the company commissioned the new cold-rolling mills and there was an increase in the demand for forged rolls. In the near future the company is planning to manufacture Tool Steel Rolls on its own.The induction hardening equipment was erected and commissioned under the supervision of SFIL Engineers effective on January 7, 2010. Forgings and Forged Rolls commenced commercial production of Ingots on 1.11.2010. The commercial production of Forge Shop / Induction Hardening Shop commenced from 30.3.2011. During year 2013-14, Ingot productivity was enhanced by ensuring improved equipment availability in EAF, LF & VD and commissioning of 60 ton crane. It developed new process for making Forged Back Up Rolls of smaller sizes. In 2014-15, installing a new spectrometer with additional channels of different elements analysis and Nitrogen gas analysis from same equipment helped the Company to meet the demand of constituents elements of new product like HSS, Ingot etc.