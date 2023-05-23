Report u/s134 of the Companies Act, 2013

This is to apprise the members that Tayo Rolls Limited is under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process which was admitted vide an order passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench dated April 5, 2019 under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 ("Code / IBC"), pursuant thereto, on the same date i.e. April 5, 2019 Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench appointed Mrs. Vinita Agrawal as Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) who was subsequently confirmed as Resolution Professional (RP) by Committee of Creditors (COC), constituted under IBC in their meeting held on May 3, 2019. Mrs. Vinita Agrawal, in her capacity as RP, has taken control and custody of the management and operations of the company with effect from April 5, 2019.

Consequent to a petition filed by COC, the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench passed an order on October 30, 2019 and appointed Mr. Anish Agarwal (IP Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P-01497/2018-2019/12256) as Resolution Professional in place of Mrs.Vinita Agrawal.

Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited ( JBVNL) has submitted the Resolution Plan as per the terms and condition as specified in Request for Resolution Plan and Form G within the time limit to resolve this company and the same was approved by Committee of Creditors ( COC) in their 12th Committee of Creditors meeting held on February 21,2020 and declared as passed with 92.45 % of voting shares.

Subsequently, on February 24, 2020 the Application for Approval of Resolution Plan under section 30(6) and section 31(1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with regulation 39 of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process For Corporate Person) Regulation, 2016 was filed by the Resolution Professional with Honorable National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Kolkata for its approval which is reserved for order.

Accordingly Report for the year ended March 31,2024 is as under:

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Particulars Current Year* Rupees Lakhs Previous Year* Rupees Lakhs I Income Revenue from Operations - - Other income** - Total income - II Expenses Cost of materials consumed - - Changes in inventories of finished goods, stock in trade and work in progress Excise duty on sale of goods - - Employee benefits expenses** - Depreciation and amortization expenses 330 344 Consumption of stores - - Power and fuel** - Other expenses** - Total expenses 330 344 III Income / Loss before finance cost, exceptional items and tax (330) (344) IV Finance costs - - V Income/ Loss before Exceptional items and tax (330) (344) VI Exceptional items - - VII Income/Loss before tax (330) (344) VIII Tax expenses - - IX Income/Loss for the year (330) (344) X Other comprehensive income/(loss) - - XI Total comprehensive income/ (loss) (330) (344) XII Paid up share capital 1026 1026 XIII Other equity (49770) (49439) XIV Basic and diluted EPS before extraordinary items for the period (3.22) (3.36) XV Basic and diluted EPS after extraordinary items for the period (3.22) (3.36)

* Operations have been suspended gradually from May 2016 onwards and remained suspended in current year also.

**Pls refer Note no. 2.24

"Transactions relating to CIRP period"

2. DIVIDEND:

There is no recommendation of dividend.

3. PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT OF REDEEMABLE PREFERENCE SHARES:

During the year NIL Non-cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred each only) each have been allotted on preferential basis.

4. INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016 :

Based on the audited accounts for the period ended December 31,2015 the net worth of the Company became negative. Considering the negative net worth, The Board of Directors had referred the Company to the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) as required under the First proviso of section 15 (1) of The Sick Industrial Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 and the Company was registered with BIFR on 23rd March, 2016. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance issued Notifications S.O. 3568 (E ) & S.O. 3569 (E ) dated 25th November, 2016 to the effect that SICA was repealed with effect from 1st December, 2016 and all the references or inquiry pending before the BIFR and/ orAAIFR stood abated. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 3rd July, 2017 had decided to refer the Company to the Honorable National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Kolkata under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Subsequently, on 13th July, 2017, the Company filed relevant application before the Honorable NCLT, Kolkata under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The Workers of the Company, in the capacity of operational creditor had also filed an application before the Honorable Tribunal, Kolkata under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016 seeking commencement of CIRP. Both the appeals were rejected by the Honorable Tribunal. Subsequently, the Company and the workers filed appeal separately before the Honorable National Company Law Appellate Tribunal against the rejection order passed by the Honorable Tribunal. The Appellate Tribunal allowed the appeal filed by the Company and the Workers, however, it directed the Tribunal to admit the appeal filed by the Workers.

The Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) had commenced against the Company vide an order passed by Honorable NCLT Kolkata dated 5th April 2019. Pursuant to this order, the powers of the Board of Directors stood suspended and was exercised by Mrs. Vinita Agrawal, the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) appointed by the Honorable NCLT who was consequently confirmed to continue as the Resolution Professional (RP) by the Committee of Creditors (COC).

Consequent to a petition filed by COC, the Honorable NCLT, Kolkata , passed an order on 30th October, 2019 and appointed Mr. Anish Agarwal (IP Registration No.: IBBI/IPA- 001/IP- P-01497/2018-2019/12256) as Resolution Professional in place of Mrs. Vinita Agrawal ( the erstwhile Resolution Professional ).

During the CIRP, Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) has submitted the Resolution Plan as per the terms and condition as specified in Request for Resolution Plan and Form G within the time limit to resolve this company and the same was approved by Committee of Creditors ( COC) in their 12th Committee of Creditors meeting held on February 21,2020 and declared as passed with 92.45 % of voting shares.

Subsequently, on February 24, 2020 the Application for Approval of Resolution Plan under section 30(6) and section 31(1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with regulation 39 of IBBI (Insolvency Resolution Process For Corporate Person) Regulation, 2016 was filed by the Resolution Professional with Honorable National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Kolkata for its approval which is reserved for order.

5. COMPANYS PERFORMANCE:

Considering the future business prospects, the overcapacity situation in the roll industry, the challenges faced by the Company, the resources required to meet these challenges, the likely time taken for turnaround of the business, and the estimated low returns from the business on steady state basis, on May 26, 2016 the Board decided to suspend operations in a phased manner. Thereafter, on September 5, 2016, the Board decided for closure of operations. Subsequently, the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) commenced against the Company vide an order passed by Honorable NCLT Kolkata dated 5th April 2019.

Accordingly, the operations of the Company remained suspended during the year under review and the Company continued to incur losses.

6. DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, the Company has not accepted any deposit or renewed any Deposit within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under.

7. AUDIT REPORT:

The Statutory Auditors Report on Audited Annual Accounts for the financial year 2023-2024 contains qualifications for which comments and statement on Impact of such Audit qualification is mentioned in Page No. 50.

The Secretarial Auditors Report for the financial year 2023-2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark which warrants comments from the Board of Directors / Resolution Professional. The Secretarial Audit Report as

required under section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed to this report

8. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS:

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

9. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND MAJOR LITIGATIONS

Details of Contingent Liabilities and Major Litigations covered under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the financial statements.

10. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):

Appointments

During the financial year under review, No directors were appointed in the company Resignations

During the financial year under review, None of the directors resigned from the company.

Directors Retiring by Rotation

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr.V.S.N.Murty will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, have offered himself for re-appointment. In accordance with the provisions of the Act, none of the Independent Directors are liable to retire by rotation.

Key Managerial Personnel

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the financial year under review:

• Mr. Suresh Padmanabhan

• Ms. Harpreet Kaur Bhamra

11. DIRECTORS SHAREHOLDING:

The shareholding of Managing Director and Non-Executive Directors in the Company is NIL.

12. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD/INTERNAL MANAGEMENT:

During the financial year ended March 31,2024, one Internal Management Meeting was held with members of the suspended Board and Resolution Professional wherein members were present through video conferencing in which the suspended Board noted about the affairs/financial conditions of the company . However, no approval were sought from the Directors. The date on which the meeting was held is given below :-

• May 23, 2023

13. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Since there is no Independent Director in the suspended Board of the Company, declaration under Sec 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 16 (b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, is not applicable to the Company.

14. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) had commenced against the Company vide an order passed by Honorable NCLT Kolkata dated 5th April 2019. Pursuant to this order, the powers of the Board of Directors stood suspended and was exercised by Mrs. Vinita Agrawal, the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) appointed by the Honorable NCLT who was consequently confirmed to continue as the Resolution Professional (RP) by the Committee of Creditors (COC). Consequent to a petition filed by COC, the Honorable NCLT, Kolkata , passed an order on 30th October, 2019 and appointed Mr. Anish Agarwal (IP Registration No.: IBBI/IPA-001/IP-P-01497/2018-2019/12256) as Resolution Professional in place of Mrs. Vinita Agrawal ( the erstwhile Resolution Professional ).

The Company had already suspended its operations gradually since May, 2016 and the same continued during the current year as well. On account of ongoing CIRP and suspended operations, no activities other than those relating to insolvency resolution process were undertaken by the Company during the year as per the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. Accordingly, the control policies relating to the normal operations of the company were not required and therefore were not adopted and performed except for those necessary under the provisions of the IBC which commensurate with the size, nature and complexity of the activities of the Company.

15. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT / STATEMENT BY THE RESOLUTION PROFESSIONAL:

To the best of knowledge and beliefs, the Resolution Professional makes the following statement in terms of Section 134(3)

(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 and taken on record by the Resolution Professional:

(a) that in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31,2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures, if any except non compliance with certain clauses of Ind AS as reported by the Auditor in their report dated May 23, 2024 and Statement on Impact of such qualification in page no. 50 of this Report;

(b) they had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and of the profit / loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(c) that they had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) that they had concluded that the going concern basis is not appropriate because of the financial condition of the Company and, therefore the Financial Statements have been prepared on non - going concern basis;

(e) that they had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) that they had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

16. BOARD MEMBERSHIP CRITERIA:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee works with the Board to determine the appropriate characteristics, skills and experience for the Board as a whole and its individual members with the objective of having a Board with diverse backgrounds and experience in business, government, education, and public service. Characteristics expected of all Directors include independence, integrity, high personal and professional ethics, sound business judgment, ability to participate constructively in deliberations and willingness to exercise authority in a collective manner.

In evaluating the suitability of individual Board members, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee considers many factors, including general understanding of marketing, finance, operations management, public policy, international relations, legal, governance and other disciplines relevant to the success of the Company in todays business environment; understanding of the Companys business; experience in dealing with strategic issues and long-term perspectives; maintaining an independent familiarity with the external environment in which the Company operates and especially in the Directors particular field of expertise; educational and professional background; personal accomplishment; and geographic, gender, age, and ethnic diversity.

The Board evaluates each individual in the context of the Board as a whole, with the objective of having a group that can best perpetuate the success of the Companys business and represent stakeholders interests through the exercise of sound judgment, using its diversity of experience.

In determining whether to recommend a director for re-election, the Committee, also considers the directors past attendance at meetings, participation in meetings and contributions to the activities of the Board, and the results of the most recent Board self-evaluation.

Board members are expected to rigorously prepare for, attend and participate in all Board and applicable Committee meetings. Each member is expected to ensure that their other current and planned future commitments do not materially interfere with the responsibilities at the Company.

Pursuant to commencement of the CIRP, the powers of the Board stand suspended and are exercised by the interim resolution professional or resolution professional, as the case may be, in accordance with the provisions of the Code.

17. BOARD DIVERSITY POLICY:

The Company recognizes the importance of diversity in its success. It is essential that the Company has as diverse a Board as possible.

A diverse Board will bring in different set of expertise and perspectives. The combination of Board having different skill set, industry experience, varied cultural and geographical background and belonging to different race and gender will bring a variety of experience and viewpoints which will add to the strength of the Company.

While all appointments to the Board are made on merit, the diversity of Board in aggregate will be of immense strength to the Board in guiding the Company successfully through various geographies.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviews and recommends appointments of new Directors to the Board. In reviewing and determining the Board composition, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee considers the merit, skill, experience, race, gender and other diversity of the Board.

Pursuant to commencement of the CIRP, the powers of the Board stand suspended and are exercised by the interim resolution professional or resolution professional, as the case may be, in accordance with the provisions of the Code.

18. CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING INDEPENDENCE OF DIRECTORS:

Independence Guidelines:

A Director is considered independent if the Board makes an affirmative determination after review of all the relevant information. The Board has established the categorical standards to assist it in making such determinations. A Director to be considered independent:

• Shall not be Managing Director or a Whole time Director or a Nominee Director.

• Shall be, in the opinion of the Board, a person of integrity and shall possess relevant expertise and experience.

• Shall not be a Promoter of the Company or its holding, subsidiary or associate Company.

• Shall not be related to Promoters or Directors in the Company, its holding, subsidiary, or associate Company.

• Apart from receiving Directors remuneration, shall not have any pecuniary relationships with the Company, its holding, its subsidiaries, its associate companies, its Promoters, or Directors, during the current financial year or immediately preceding two financial years.

• Relatives should not have or had pecuniary relationships or transactions with the Company, its holding (s), subsidiary or associate Company, or their promoters, or Directors, amounting to 2% or more of its gross turnover or total income or Rupees 50 lakh (Rupees fifty lakh) or such amount as the Company may prescribe, whichever is lower, during the two immediately preceding financial years or during the current financial year.

• Neither himself / herself nor any of his / her relatives shall hold or has held the position of a KMP or is or has been employee of the Company or its holding, subsidiary or associate Company in any of the three financial years immediately preceding the financial year in which he / she is proposed to be appointed.

• Neither himself / herself nor any of his / her relatives shall or has been an employee or proprietor or a partner, in any of the 3 financial years immediately preceding the financial year, of:

a) a firm of Auditors or Company Secretaries in practice or Cost Auditors of the Company or its holding, subsidiary or associate Company;

b) any legal or a consulting firm that has or had any transaction with the Company, its holding, subsidiary or associate Company amounting to 10%. or more of the gross turnover of such firm;

c) holds together with his relatives 2% or more of the total voting power of the Company ("Substantial Shareholder");

d) a Chief Executive or Director, by whatever name called, of any non-profit organization that receives 25%, or more of its receipts from the Company, any of its Promoters, Directors or its holding, subsidiary or associate Company or that holds 2%, or more of the total voting power of the Company;

• Has not held office for more than two consecutive terms on the Board of the Company.

• Should not be a material supplier, service provider or customer or a lessor or a lessee of the Company.

• Shall not be less than 21 years of age.

• Possesses such other qualifications as may be prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013.

Pursuant to commencement of the CIRP, the powers of the Board stand suspended and are exercised by the interim resolution professional or resolution professional, as the case may be, in accordance with the provisions of the Code.

19. REMUNERATION POLICY:

The philosophy of remuneration of Directors, KMP and all other employees at Tayo Rolls Limited (‘Company) is based on the commitment demonstrated by the Directors, KMPs and other employees towards the Company. The key principles governing the Remuneration Policy are as follows:

i) Remuneration for Independent Directors and Non-Independent Non- Executive Directors:

• Overall remuneration should be reflective of the size of the company, complexity of the sector/ industry/ companys operations and the companys capacity to pay the remuneration and should be consistent with recognized best practices.

• Independent Directors ("ID") and Non-Independent Non-Executive Directors ("NED") may be paid sitting fees (for attending the meetings of the Board and Committees of which they may be members). Quantum of sitting fees and NED Commission may be subject to review on a periodic basis, as required.

• Within the parameters prescribed by law, the payment of sitting fees and commission will be recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board.

• Overall remuneration (sitting fees and commission) should be reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors aligned to the requirements of the company.

• The aggregate commission payable to all the NEDs and IDs will be recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee to the Board, based on companys performance, profits, return to investors, shareholder value creation and any other significant qualitative parameters, as may be decided by the Board.

• The Nomination and Remuneration Committee will recommend to the Board, the quantum of commission for each Director based upon the outcome of the evaluation process which is driven by various factors including attendance and time spent in the Board and committee meetings, individual contributions at the meetings and contributions made by Directors other than in meetings.

• In addition to the sitting fees and commission, the company may pay to any director such fair and reasonable\ expenditure, as may have been incurred by the director while performing his/ her role as a Director of the company. This could include reasonable expenditure incurred by the director for attending Board/and its committee meetings, general meetings, court convened meetings, meetings with shareholders/ creditors/ management, site visits, induction and training (organized by the company for Directors) and in obtaining professional advice from independent advisors in the furtherance of his/ her duties as a Director.

ii) Remuneration for Managing Director ("MD")/ Executive Directors ("EDs")/KMP/ rest of the employees: The extent of overall remuneration should be sufficient to attract and retain talented and qualified individuals suitable for every role. Hence remuneration should be:

• Market competitiveness driven by the role played by the individual

• Reflective of size of the company, complexity of the sector/ industry/ companys operations and the companys capacity to pay.

• Consistent with recognized best practices and aligned to any regulatory requirements.

• The remuneration mix for the MD/ EDs is as per the contract approved by the shareholders. In case of any change, the same would again require the approval of the shareholders.

• Basic/ fixed salary is provided to all employees to ensure that there is a steady income in line with their skills and experience.

In addition to the basic/ fixed salary, the company may provide employees with certain perquisites, allowances and benefits to enable a certain level of lifestyle and to offer scope for savings and tax optimization, where ever possible. The company may also provide all employees with a social security net (subject to limits) by covering medical expenses and hospitalization through re-imbursements or insurance cover and accidental death and dismemberment through personal accident insurance.

The company provides retirement benefits as applicable.

In addition to the basic/ fixed salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances, the company may provide MD/ EDs such remuneration by way of bonus/performance linked incentive and/or commission calculated with reference to the net profits of the company in a particular financial year, as may be determined by the Board, subject to the overall ceilings stipulated in Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V of the Act. The specific amount payable to the MD/ EDs would be based on performance as evaluated by the Board or the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board.

The company may provide the rest of the employees a performance linked bonus and/or performance linked incentive. The performance linked bonus/performance linked incentive would be driven by the outcome of the performance appraisal process and the performance of the Company.

iii) Remuneration payable to Director for services rendered in other capacity:

The remuneration payable to the Directors shall be inclusive of any remuneration payable for services rendered by such Director in any other capacity unless:

• The services rendered are of a professional nature; and

• The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is of the opinion that the director possesses requisite qualification for the practice of the profession.

Pursuant to commencement of the CIR process, the powers of the board of directors stand suspended and are exercised by the interim resolution professional or resolution professional, as the case maybe, in accordance with the provisions of the Code. The requirement of minimum number of members in the nomination and remuneration committee in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under is not maintainable on account of suspension of the powers of the Board. In terms of the SEBI LODR Regulations, a company undergoing CIR process is not required to comply with Regulation 19(1)(a) of the SEBI LODR Regulations dealing with the minimum number of the members in the nomination and remuneration committee of a listed company.

During the financial year ended on March 31,2024, No remuneration, sitting fees, commission or any other perquisites and allowances, and expenditure is been paid to the Independent Directors ("ID") and Non- Independent Non-Executive Directors ("NED") Managing Director ("MD") / Executive Directors ("EDs") / KMP / rest of the employees as the company is under CIRP and powers of the board of directors stand suspended and are exercised by the interim resolution professional or the resolution professional, as the case may be, in accordance with the provisions of the Code.

20. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD:

In terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2018, a company undergoing CIR process is not required to comply with the requirement of conducting evaluation of the independent directors. Therefore, subsequent to commencement of the CIR process the evaluation of the independent directors of the Company was not required to be carried out under the provisions of the Regulation 17(10) SEBI LODR Regulations. Further, in accordance with Rule 8(4) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the board of directors of a company are required to evaluate its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors.

However pursuant to commencement of the CIR process of the Company, the powers of the board of directors stand suspended and are exercised by the interim resolution professional or the resolution professional, as the case may be, in accordance with the provisions of the Code. Therefore, Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Chapter IV read with the provisions of Schedule II of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has not carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration and other Committees.

21. LOAN TO DIRECTORS:

During the year, the Company has not advanced any loan nor given any guarantee nor provided any security in connection with any loan made to any of its Director/s or to any other person in whom the Director is interested as mentioned in Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

22. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

As per section 135 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, every Company having a net worth of Rupees five hundred crores or more, or turnover of Rupees one thousand crores or more, or net profit of Rupees five crores or more, during any financial year is required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board consisting of three or more Directors, out of which at least one Director shall be Independent Director.

Your Company is suffering losses since FY 2008-09 and does not fulfill any of the criteria as specified under section 135 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board is not required and as a result, Company has not constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. Your Company has tried to meet its social obligations, wherever possible, with its limited resources.

23. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the year under review, your Company has not entered into any contract/ arrangement which falls under the purview of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, few related parties transactions are such which are covered under Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Company has also entered into material related party transactions for which approval of the shareholders has already been taken at 55th Annual General Meeting and approval for shortfall, if any, will be taken at the forthcoming meeting. Approval of shareholders is also being sought for likely related party transactions for FY25, at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. All the transactions with the related parties are for essential services during the CIRP period. All Related Party Transactions prior to the commencement of the CIR Process were authorized by the Audit Committee/ Board, as applicable for approval and thereafter by the Resolution Professional who in turn, was authorized by the COC. The policy on materiality of Related Party Transaction is available on the website of the Company at www.tayo.co.in. As required under section 134 (3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, "Form AOC-2" is annexed with this report.

24. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Management Discussion and Analysis, Corporate Governance, Board / Resolution Professionals statement and Auditors Certificates are made part of this Annual Report.

25. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

In compliance with Section 92(3) and Section 134(3)(a) of the Act read with Companies (Management and Administration). Amendment Rules, 2020, the Annual Return for FY 2023-2024 in the prescribed format has been placed at the Companys website at https://www.tayo.co.in.

26. The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees are covered under this policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received, disposed-off and pending during the period under review:

• No. of complaints received : NIL • No. of complaints disposed-off : Not Applicable • No. of complaints pending : NIL

27. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

a) The Information required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is as under:

The Company is not able to pay wages to its employees since October 2016. During the year none of the Whole Time ctor ("WTD") or KMPs were on the rolls of the company as they have been transferred to Tata Steel Limited and deputed back to Tayo Rolls Limited. Therefore, percentage increase in their remuneration by the company is not applicable.

Further, considering the financial position of the Company, Directors have foregone their rights to receive the sitting fee and no remuneration was paid to them during the year.

Therefore, ratio of the remuneration of each Director/KMP to the median remuneration of all the employees of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 is also not applicable.

The percentage increase in the remuneration of any director is not applicable due to the reasons mentioned above.

Due to inadequacy of profits during the financial year 2023-2024, commission will not be paid to the Non-Executive Directors.

During the financial year ended on March 31,2024, No remuneration, sitting fees, commission or any other perquisites and allowances, and expenditure is been paid to the Independent Directors ("ID") and Non-Independent Non-Executive Directors ("NED") Managing Director ("MD") / Executive Directors ("EDs") / KMP / rest of the employees as the company is under CIRP and powers of the board of directors stand suspended and are exercised by the interim resolution professional or the resolution professional, as the case may be, in accordance with the provisions of the Code.

b) During the financial year 2023-2024, none of the employees was in receipt of remuneration as specified under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Therefore, the particulars specified in Rule 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable and hence not mentioned.

28. ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY & FOREIGN EXCHANGE:

In terms of the Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read Rule 8(3) with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars in respect of (a) Conservation of Energy (b) Technology Absorption and (c) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are furnished on page No.24.

29. AUDITORS:

The Resolution to appoint the Statutory Auditor for the financial year 2023-2024 and to fix their remuneration was not passed with requisite majority of the shareholders in the 55th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 14, 2023. Since no auditor was appointed or re-appointed in the 55th Annual General Meeting, the existing Auditor M/s. R U B S & CO, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration Number: FRN 014560C) continued to be the Auditors of the Company for the Financial year 2023-2024 in terms of Section 139(10) of the Companies Act 2013.

The Auditors were reappointed as the resolution for appointment of statutory auditors M/S RUBS & CO for the financial year 2023-2024 and to fix their remuneration has been done by the Resolution Professional is in continuation of the resolution passed by the CoC in its 6th CoC meeting held on August 28,2019.

The existing Statutory Auditors, M/s. R U B S & CO, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration Number: FRN 014560C) are retiring at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Resolution Professional have recommended the appointment of M/s. S.Sanghi & CO, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration Number: FRN 330303E)) {in place of M/s. R U B S & CO, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration Number: FRN 014560C) as the statutory auditors of the Company. Your

Company has received a certificate from M/s. S.Sanghi & CO, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration Number: FRN 330303E) to the effect that their appointment, if made, would be within the limits of Section 141(3) (g) of the Companies Act, 2013. Members are requested to appoint M/s. S.Sanghi & CO, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration Number: FRN 330303E) as the Statutory Auditors for the financial year 2024-25 at the Annual General Meeting at the same remuneration as approved by the committee of creditors in 6th COC meeting held on August 28, 2019.

i. For the AGM 2023-2024, CS Shikha Agarwal has been appointed as the Scrutinizer.

ii. Since the Operations of the Company remain suspended, the Company is not required to appoint the Cost Auditors