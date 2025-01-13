iifl-logo-icon 1
TCC Concept Ltd Balance Sheet

535
(-4.53%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.03

0.72

0.72

0.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

155.99

1.82

1

1

Net Worth

177.02

2.54

1.72

1.72

Minority Interest

Debt

5.5

0.03

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

182.52

2.57

1.72

1.72

Fixed Assets

1.84

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

167.65

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.95

2.57

1.71

1.68

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

4.28

1.36

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

10.41

1.65

1.72

1.68

Sundry Creditors

-1.15

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.59

-0.44

-0.01

0

Cash

0.06

0

0

0.04

Total Assets

182.52

2.57

1.71

1.72

TCC Concept : related Articles

No Record Found

