TCC Concept Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.03
0.72
0.72
0.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
155.99
1.82
1
1
Net Worth
177.02
2.54
1.72
1.72
Minority Interest
Debt
5.5
0.03
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
182.52
2.57
1.72
1.72
Fixed Assets
1.84
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
167.65
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.95
2.57
1.71
1.68
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
4.28
1.36
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
10.41
1.65
1.72
1.68
Sundry Creditors
-1.15
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.59
-0.44
-0.01
0
Cash
0.06
0
0
0.04
Total Assets
182.52
2.57
1.71
1.72
