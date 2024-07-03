iifl-logo-icon 1
TCC Concept Ltd Share Price

584.5
(-1.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open607.9
  • Day's High607.9
  • 52 Wk High798
  • Prev. Close594.6
  • Day's Low564.9
  • 52 Wk Low 240.4
  • Turnover (lac)420.74
  • P/E443.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value186.06
  • EPS1.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,085.06
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

TCC Concept Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

607.9

Prev. Close

594.6

Turnover(Lac.)

420.74

Day's High

607.9

Day's Low

564.9

52 Week's High

798

52 Week's Low

240.4

Book Value

186.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,085.06

P/E

443.73

EPS

1.34

Divi. Yield

0

TCC Concept Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

TCC Concept Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

TCC Concept Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:19 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.45%

Non-Promoter- 3.62%

Institutions: 3.62%

Non-Institutions: 36.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

TCC Concept Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.03

0.72

0.72

0.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

155.99

1.82

1

1

Net Worth

177.02

2.54

1.72

1.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.12

2.73

5.15

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.24

-46.99

6.1

Raw materials

0

0

-2.73

-5.15

As % of sales

0

0.11

99.97

99.97

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0.13

0

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.01

8E

0

Working capital

-0.09

0.13

0

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-95.24

-46.99

6.1

Op profit growth

-553.75

-122.19

-10.72

-16.74

EBIT growth

-96

-4,130.32

-133.52

-110.89

Net profit growth

-96.61

-3,602.26

-141.36

-108.79

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

73.65

1.2

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

73.65

1.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

4.04

0.04

View Annually Results

TCC Concept Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT TCC Concept Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Keyur J Parikh

Managing Director

Anish A Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Aashini A Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhavesh G Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Reejwani

Director

Abhishek Narbaria

Non Executive Director

Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta

Chairman & Managing Director

Umesh Kumar Sahay

Independent Director

M. Srinivas Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TCC Concept Ltd

Summary

TCC Concept Limited (Formerly known Aaswa Trading and Exports Limited) was incorporated on November 7, 1984. The Company changed the name from Aaswa Trading and Exports Limited to TCC Concept Limited effective on May 8, 2023. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate services, property management services & renting or leasing services involving own or leased non residential property. Earlier, it engaged in trading activities of cotton textile products and intermediaries. Since the inception in 2019, the Company has transformed from a modest start-up into the fastest-growing flexible office space aggregator in India. TCC Concept Limited, operating under the brand name Brantford, is a forward-thinking, technology-driven provider of advanced solutions within the commercial real estate sector. Brantford is dedicated to delivering fully integrated and comprehensiveservices to both seekers and owners/ lessors of commercial properties, regardless of their size or functionality. Brantford specialises in offering office spaces across India. Their operations are powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning technologies that streamline and automate the entire property evaluation, listing and transaction processes.Brantford was established by a group of real estate experts led by Umesh Sahay and Abhishek Narbaria in 2019-20. It developed a comprehensive strategy straddling the entire value chain of office space aggregation and distribution, and in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the TCC Concept Ltd share price today?

The TCC Concept Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹584.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of TCC Concept Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCC Concept Ltd is ₹2085.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TCC Concept Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TCC Concept Ltd is 443.73 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TCC Concept Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCC Concept Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCC Concept Ltd is ₹240.4 and ₹798 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TCC Concept Ltd?

TCC Concept Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 152.27%, 6 Month at -2.70%, 3 Month at 22.59% and 1 Month at 6.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TCC Concept Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TCC Concept Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.45 %
Institutions - 3.62 %
Public - 36.92 %

