Summary

TCC Concept Limited (Formerly known Aaswa Trading and Exports Limited) was incorporated on November 7, 1984. The Company changed the name from Aaswa Trading and Exports Limited to TCC Concept Limited effective on May 8, 2023. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate services, property management services & renting or leasing services involving own or leased non residential property. Earlier, it engaged in trading activities of cotton textile products and intermediaries. Since the inception in 2019, the Company has transformed from a modest start-up into the fastest-growing flexible office space aggregator in India. TCC Concept Limited, operating under the brand name Brantford, is a forward-thinking, technology-driven provider of advanced solutions within the commercial real estate sector. Brantford is dedicated to delivering fully integrated and comprehensiveservices to both seekers and owners/ lessors of commercial properties, regardless of their size or functionality. Brantford specialises in offering office spaces across India. Their operations are powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning technologies that streamline and automate the entire property evaluation, listing and transaction processes.Brantford was established by a group of real estate experts led by Umesh Sahay and Abhishek Narbaria in 2019-20. It developed a comprehensive strategy straddling the entire value chain of office space aggregation and distribution, and in

