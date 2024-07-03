SectorRealty
Open₹607.9
Prev. Close₹594.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹420.74
Day's High₹607.9
Day's Low₹564.9
52 Week's High₹798
52 Week's Low₹240.4
Book Value₹186.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,085.06
P/E443.73
EPS1.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.03
0.72
0.72
0.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
155.99
1.82
1
1
Net Worth
177.02
2.54
1.72
1.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.12
2.73
5.15
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.24
-46.99
6.1
Raw materials
0
0
-2.73
-5.15
As % of sales
0
0.11
99.97
99.97
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.13
0
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.01
8E
0
Working capital
-0.09
0.13
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-95.24
-46.99
6.1
Op profit growth
-553.75
-122.19
-10.72
-16.74
EBIT growth
-96
-4,130.32
-133.52
-110.89
Net profit growth
-96.61
-3,602.26
-141.36
-108.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
73.65
1.2
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
73.65
1.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
4.04
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Keyur J Parikh
Managing Director
Anish A Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Aashini A Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhavesh G Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Reejwani
Director
Abhishek Narbaria
Non Executive Director
Nikhil Dilipbhai Bhuta
Chairman & Managing Director
Umesh Kumar Sahay
Independent Director
M. Srinivas Rao
Reports by TCC Concept Ltd
Summary
TCC Concept Limited (Formerly known Aaswa Trading and Exports Limited) was incorporated on November 7, 1984. The Company changed the name from Aaswa Trading and Exports Limited to TCC Concept Limited effective on May 8, 2023. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate services, property management services & renting or leasing services involving own or leased non residential property. Earlier, it engaged in trading activities of cotton textile products and intermediaries. Since the inception in 2019, the Company has transformed from a modest start-up into the fastest-growing flexible office space aggregator in India. TCC Concept Limited, operating under the brand name Brantford, is a forward-thinking, technology-driven provider of advanced solutions within the commercial real estate sector. Brantford is dedicated to delivering fully integrated and comprehensiveservices to both seekers and owners/ lessors of commercial properties, regardless of their size or functionality. Brantford specialises in offering office spaces across India. Their operations are powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning technologies that streamline and automate the entire property evaluation, listing and transaction processes.Brantford was established by a group of real estate experts led by Umesh Sahay and Abhishek Narbaria in 2019-20. It developed a comprehensive strategy straddling the entire value chain of office space aggregation and distribution, and in
Read More
The TCC Concept Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹584.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TCC Concept Ltd is ₹2085.06 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TCC Concept Ltd is 443.73 and 3.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TCC Concept Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TCC Concept Ltd is ₹240.4 and ₹798 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TCC Concept Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 152.27%, 6 Month at -2.70%, 3 Month at 22.59% and 1 Month at 6.29%.
