|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Jul 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|EGM 07/08/2024 Outcome and Proceedings of Extra-ordinary General Meeting dated 7 August, 2024 is attached. Scrutiniser Report and Voting Result of Extra-ordinary General Meeting dated 7 August, 2024 is attached. Alteration in capital clause of MOA, detailed letter is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|EGM
|23 Feb 2024
|18 Mar 2024
|EGM 18/03/2024 The Extra-ordinary General is scheduled to be held on 18 March, 2024. A detailed disclosure along with Notice of EGM is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) Outcome and Proceeding of EGM Dated 18.03.2024 Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/03/2024)
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
