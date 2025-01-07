iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TCC Concept Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

592
(2.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TCC Concept Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.12

2.73

5.15

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.24

-46.99

6.1

Raw materials

0

0

-2.73

-5.15

As % of sales

0

0.11

99.97

99.97

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.07

As % of sales

0

41.24

2.19

1.45

Other costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

40.46

1.78

0.91

Operating profit

-0.1

0.02

-0.1

-0.12

OPM

0

18.4

-3.94

-2.34

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.11

0.11

0.1

0.13

Profit before tax

0

0.13

0

0.01

Taxes

0

-0.01

8E

0

Tax rate

-26.53

-13.3

-0.23

-19.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.12

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.12

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-96.61

-3,602.26

-141.36

-108.79

NPM

0

92.34

-0.12

0.16

TCC Concept : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR TCC Concept Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.