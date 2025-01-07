Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.12
2.73
5.15
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.24
-46.99
6.1
Raw materials
0
0
-2.73
-5.15
As % of sales
0
0.11
99.97
99.97
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.07
As % of sales
0
41.24
2.19
1.45
Other costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
40.46
1.78
0.91
Operating profit
-0.1
0.02
-0.1
-0.12
OPM
0
18.4
-3.94
-2.34
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.11
0.11
0.1
0.13
Profit before tax
0
0.13
0
0.01
Taxes
0
-0.01
8E
0
Tax rate
-26.53
-13.3
-0.23
-19.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.12
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.12
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-96.61
-3,602.26
-141.36
-108.79
NPM
0
92.34
-0.12
0.16
