Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

1. Mr. Vishal Omprakash Sharma vide the letter dated 14 November, 2024 has tendered his resignation as a Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective from 14 November, 2024. Mr. Sharma in his letter has mentioned that his resignation is due to prior professional commitment and has confirmed that there is no other material reason for his resignation other than as mentioned in letter. The Company appreciate the support extended by him during his association with the Company. The details required in terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A(7C) of Part A of Schedule Ill of the Listing Regulations and SEBI Circulars issued in this regard, are given in Annexure-1. The letter of resignation received from Mr. Sharma is enclosed herewith as Annexure-3. 2. Mr. Rahul Jashvant Shah appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 14 November, 2024. The details required are given in Annexure-2. Read less..

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

TCC Concept Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, the 22nd day of October, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30 September, 2024. We have enclosed herewith a copy of the approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s Mehra Goel and Company, Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 7:00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 8:55 p.m. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, the 5th day of September, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Mr. Mangina Srinivas Rao (DIN: 08095079) appointed as an Additional Independent Director (Non-Executive Independent director) of the Company with effect from 5th September 2024. The details required are given in Annexure-1. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held on Tuesday, the 3rd day of September, 2024, where the Board inter alia has considered and approved the following: 1. Appointment of M/s Sachapara and Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The requisite details are annexed at Annexure-1. 2. Appointment of M/s. Dhirubhai Shah & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The requisite details are annexed at Annexure-2.

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

TCC Concept Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Thursday, the 8th day of August, 2024, has inter-alia: (1) Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended June 30, 2024. We enclose herewith a copy of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Auditors Limited review Report issued by M/s Mehra Goel and Company, Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4:12 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

TCC Concept Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To consider subsidiarization of Natural Environment Solutions Private Limited (NES) by issue and allotment of equity shares by way of swap of shares to the common promoters and other public shareholders and to decide Share Swap ratio and to enter into Share Swap Agreement including applicability of related party transaction subject to approval of the Members of the Company. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of TCC Concept Limited (the Company) was held on Saturday, the 13th day of July, 2024. The detailed outcome is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

TCC Concept Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on Tuesday, the 28th day of May, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. has inter-alia: (1) Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. We enclose herewith a copy of the approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Auditors Report with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results issued by M/s Mehra Goel and Company, Statutory Auditors of the Company. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 4:30 P.M. on 28 May, 2024 and concluded at 3:00 A.M. on 29 May, 2024. Read less.. Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended 31 March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 20 Feb 2024

TCC Concept Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares through Private Placement/Preferential Issue or such other methods in one or more tranches as may be decided by the Board and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company wherever required; and b) Conducting Extra-ordinary General Meeting/Postal Ballot to seek approval of shareholders inter-alia in respect of the aforesaid proposal if the same is approved by the Board. Pursuant to Regulations 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, the 23rd day of February, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. has inter-alia: 1. Approved Preferential Issue of Equity Shares up to 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh) of face value of 10/- each to persons belonging to Non-Promoter Category subject to necessary approvals including shareholders approval. The Details of the Investors to the proposed Issue mentioned in the attached herewith and marked as Annexure-1. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 5:00 p.m. and concluded at 5.18 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 20 Jan 2024