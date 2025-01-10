To The Members of TCC Concept Limited (Formerly known as Aaswa Trading and Exports Limited)

Report on the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS Financial Statements of TCC Concept Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including Other Comprehensive Income, its Cash Flows and the Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Boards Report ("other information"), but does not include the Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial Statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standard on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, and the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Ind AS Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2";

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position to Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long- term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses to Ind AS Financial Statements

iii. There were no amounts that were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the financial statements, during the year no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the financial statements, during the year no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any equity dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and wherein the accounting software did not have the audit trail feature enabled throughout the year for all relevant. transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Mehra Goel & Co Chartered Accountants FRN No. 000517N Roshan Daultani Partner Place: Pune Membership No.: 137405 Date: May 28, 2024 UDIN: 24137405BKDLPI4458

Annexure - "A" referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the member of TCC Concept Limited on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the IND AS financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

i) The company does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

ii) The company is a service company; accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has made investments during the year. The company has not granted unsecured loans to companies other than related parties.

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has given loans or advances in the nature of loans to related parties. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint ventures or associates.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any unsecured loans to any parties other than subsidiaries.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investment made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

Details of Investment made during the year.

Name of the Company No. of shares acquired N=RIGHT>Investment amount Brandford Limited 71,58,060 5,60,834,001 EMF Clinic Private limited 54,00,000 4,23,090,000 ALTRR Software Services Limited 77,56,336 6,92,563,241

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given and in case of advances in the nature of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given and advances in the nature of loan given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance (in the nature of loan) granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment which are as below:

Related Parties Others Total Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans: - Repayable on H 836.23 - H 836.23 Demand Lakhs Lakhs Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to total loans 100% - 100%

iv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the companies act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi) To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ service. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

vii) a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follow.

b) There are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

ix) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year, further, based on the records examined by us and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made private place and preferential allotment of shares during the year and have complied with the provisions of section 42 and 62 of the Act read with applicable rules thereto and relevant provisions of the SEBI Regulations. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any private placement of shares and has not raised funds by way of issue of fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures. during the year.

xi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has not been noticed or reported during the year;

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company;

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable standards.

xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company have any internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit;

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that

i) The provision of section 45-IA of the Reserve bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause xvi (a) of the order is not applicable to the Company

ii) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

iii) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company iv) The company do not have any CICs which are registered with the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) During the year, section 135 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility of the Act is not applicable to the company, accordingly, the requirements to report on clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Mehra Goel & Co Chartered Accountants FRN No. 000517N Roshan Daultani Partner Place: Pune Membership No.: 137405 Date: May 28, 2024 UDIN: 24137405BKDLPI4458

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the Members of TCC Concept Limited of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub – section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TCC Concept Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

Because of the matter described in Disclaimer of Opinion paragraph below, we were not able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of IND AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of IND AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the IND AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Disclaimer of Opinion

The system of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company were not made available to us to enable us to determine if the Company has established adequate internal financial control over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company, and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.