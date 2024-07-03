TCC Concept Ltd Summary

TCC Concept Limited (Formerly known Aaswa Trading and Exports Limited) was incorporated on November 7, 1984. The Company changed the name from Aaswa Trading and Exports Limited to TCC Concept Limited effective on May 8, 2023. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate services, property management services & renting or leasing services involving own or leased non residential property. Earlier, it engaged in trading activities of cotton textile products and intermediaries. Since the inception in 2019, the Company has transformed from a modest start-up into the fastest-growing flexible office space aggregator in India. TCC Concept Limited, operating under the brand name Brantford, is a forward-thinking, technology-driven provider of advanced solutions within the commercial real estate sector. Brantford is dedicated to delivering fully integrated and comprehensiveservices to both seekers and owners/ lessors of commercial properties, regardless of their size or functionality. Brantford specialises in offering office spaces across India. Their operations are powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning technologies that streamline and automate the entire property evaluation, listing and transaction processes.Brantford was established by a group of real estate experts led by Umesh Sahay and Abhishek Narbaria in 2019-20. It developed a comprehensive strategy straddling the entire value chain of office space aggregation and distribution, and invested significant effort in order to equip the business platform with state-of- the-art technology.In June, 2023, the Company acquired 100% stake in Brantford Limited and EMF Clinic Private Limited by way of SWAP of shares and allotted 1,25,58,060 equity shares of the Company in consideration other than cash. In January, 2024, the Company has acquired 100% stake in Altrr Software Services Limited by way of SWAP of shares and allotted 77,56,336 equity shares of the Company in consideration other than cash.The Company has recently expanded its focus to encompass a broader range of real estate services. Their new objective is to provide comprehensive real estate solutions, including property search and identification, brokerage, and agent services for both commercial and residential properties. One of the most exciting developments for TCC Concepts Limited in 2023-24 has been the remarkable progress made by Altrr Software Solutions through development of their AI-powered real estate solutions platform, namely - TryThat.ai. AI-powered lead management system has helped real estate agents and brokers connect with potential buyers and sellers more effectively. The intelligent algorithms built into their platform personalize outreach, track leads, and enable agents to close deals faster than ever before.By leveraging AI-driven analytics and machine-learned data, the Company enriches the real estate ecosystem, serving developers, architects, designers, MEP professionals, brokers and more. The platform enhances decision-making and efficiency across various industries.