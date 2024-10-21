iifl-logo-icon 1
TD Power Systems Ltd Split

401.6
(-1.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:15 PM

TD Power Systems CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

TD Power Systems: Related News

TD Power Shares Jump on ₹300 Crore Traction Motor Deal

21 Oct 2024|05:47 PM

This contract involves the supply of traction motors to the European market, with an initial order worth ₹18 Crore, scheduled for delivery in April 2025.

TD Power Systems zooms ~6% on bagging ₹142 Crore order

15 Oct 2024|02:25 PM

The business stated that the recent orders represent an increase in demand for its gas engine segment, which is used in grid stabilisation units.

