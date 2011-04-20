iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd Balance Sheet

108.1
(0.09%)
Apr 20, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

191.95

191.21

15.85

12.89

Preference Capital

66.06

261.67

171.94

171.94

Reserves

-254.17

-248.96

-283.56

-279.17

Net Worth

3.84

203.92

-95.77

-94.34

Minority Interest

Debt

216.48

0

242.34

224.44

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

220.32

203.92

146.57

130.1

Fixed Assets

13.48

15.75

18.76

23.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

45.53

23.38

18.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

33.04

38.58

8.87

5.66

Networking Capital

82.13

80.94

61.9

73.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

21.38

23.85

17.05

23.06

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

93.42

90.67

81.46

96.92

Sundry Creditors

-7.94

-10.12

-9.39

-10.55

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-24.73

-23.46

-27.22

-35.93

Cash

91.66

23.12

33.66

9.15

Total Assets

220.31

203.92

146.57

130.1

Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.