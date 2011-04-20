Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
191.95
191.21
15.85
12.89
Preference Capital
66.06
261.67
171.94
171.94
Reserves
-254.17
-248.96
-283.56
-279.17
Net Worth
3.84
203.92
-95.77
-94.34
Minority Interest
Debt
216.48
0
242.34
224.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
220.32
203.92
146.57
130.1
Fixed Assets
13.48
15.75
18.76
23.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
45.53
23.38
18.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
33.04
38.58
8.87
5.66
Networking Capital
82.13
80.94
61.9
73.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.38
23.85
17.05
23.06
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
93.42
90.67
81.46
96.92
Sundry Creditors
-7.94
-10.12
-9.39
-10.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-24.73
-23.46
-27.22
-35.93
Cash
91.66
23.12
33.66
9.15
Total Assets
220.31
203.92
146.57
130.1
No Record Found
