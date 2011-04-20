iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

108.1
(0.09%)
Apr 20, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

158.02

134.75

148.91

165.44

yoy growth (%)

17.27

-9.5

-9.99

-2.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-95.37

-79.97

-96.77

-104.69

As % of sales

60.35

59.35

64.98

63.28

Other costs

-39.16

-36.85

-63.27

-60.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.78

27.35

42.49

36.67

Operating profit

23.48

17.91

-11.14

0.08

OPM

14.85

13.29

-7.48

0.04

Depreciation

-5.78

-8.36

-32.46

-36.93

Interest expense

-16.59

-23.74

-14.64

-10.02

Other income

5.18

4.43

21.47

15.71

Profit before tax

6.29

-9.75

-36.76

-31.15

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.29

-9.75

-36.76

-31.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

25.41

Net profit

6.29

-9.75

-36.76

-5.73

yoy growth (%)

-164.53

-73.46

540.89

-94.55

NPM

3.98

-7.24

-24.69

-3.46

Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.