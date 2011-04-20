Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
158.02
134.75
148.91
165.44
yoy growth (%)
17.27
-9.5
-9.99
-2.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-95.37
-79.97
-96.77
-104.69
As % of sales
60.35
59.35
64.98
63.28
Other costs
-39.16
-36.85
-63.27
-60.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.78
27.35
42.49
36.67
Operating profit
23.48
17.91
-11.14
0.08
OPM
14.85
13.29
-7.48
0.04
Depreciation
-5.78
-8.36
-32.46
-36.93
Interest expense
-16.59
-23.74
-14.64
-10.02
Other income
5.18
4.43
21.47
15.71
Profit before tax
6.29
-9.75
-36.76
-31.15
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.29
-9.75
-36.76
-31.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
25.41
Net profit
6.29
-9.75
-36.76
-5.73
yoy growth (%)
-164.53
-73.46
540.89
-94.55
NPM
3.98
-7.24
-24.69
-3.46
