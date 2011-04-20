Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
6.29
-9.75
-36.76
-31.15
Depreciation
-5.78
-8.36
-32.46
-36.93
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
28.2
-41.44
7.14
-5.01
Other operating items
Operating
28.71
-59.55
-62.08
-73.09
Capital expenditure
-26.09
-84.18
1.44
8.63
Free cash flow
2.62
-143.73
-60.64
-64.45
Equity raised
-285.3
-417.92
-283.74
-226.26
Investing
-4.33
27.65
0
0
Financing
360.75
405.78
375.29
279.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
73.74
-128.23
30.89
-10.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.