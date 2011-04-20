iifl-logo-icon 1
Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

108.1
(0.09%)
Apr 20, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

6.29

-9.75

-36.76

-31.15

Depreciation

-5.78

-8.36

-32.46

-36.93

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

28.2

-41.44

7.14

-5.01

Other operating items

Operating

28.71

-59.55

-62.08

-73.09

Capital expenditure

-26.09

-84.18

1.44

8.63

Free cash flow

2.62

-143.73

-60.64

-64.45

Equity raised

-285.3

-417.92

-283.74

-226.26

Investing

-4.33

27.65

0

0

Financing

360.75

405.78

375.29

279.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

73.74

-128.23

30.89

-10.8

