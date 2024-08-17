Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹108.1
Prev. Close₹108
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹108
Day's Low₹108
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-147.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)174.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
191.95
191.21
15.85
12.89
Preference Capital
66.06
261.67
171.94
171.94
Reserves
-254.17
-248.96
-283.56
-279.17
Net Worth
3.84
203.92
-95.77
-94.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
158.02
134.75
148.91
165.44
yoy growth (%)
17.27
-9.5
-9.99
-2.27
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-95.37
-79.97
-96.77
-104.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
6.29
-9.75
-36.76
-31.15
Depreciation
-5.78
-8.36
-32.46
-36.93
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
28.2
-41.44
7.14
-5.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.27
-9.5
-9.99
-2.27
Op profit growth
31.05
-260.78
-13,892.45
-100.31
EBIT growth
63.61
-163.21
4.69
-76.5
Net profit growth
-164.53
-73.46
540.89
-94.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
NITIN SAHNI
CMD, CEO & Director (Finance)
ADITYA ARORA
Director
SACHIN RAMESH RAJE
Chief Financial Officer
SACHIN RAMESH RAJE
Director
ABHAY KAMALAKAR TELANG
Director
BINA JAGANATH SHETTY
Company Secretary
VISHAL CHHABRA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
