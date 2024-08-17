iifl-logo-icon 1
Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd Share Price

108.1
(0.09%)
Apr 20, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

108.1

Prev. Close

108

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

108

Day's Low

108

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-147.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

174.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:00 AM
Dec-2010Sep-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.93%

Non-Promoter- 1.50%

Institutions: 1.50%

Non-Institutions: 23.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

191.95

191.21

15.85

12.89

Preference Capital

66.06

261.67

171.94

171.94

Reserves

-254.17

-248.96

-283.56

-279.17

Net Worth

3.84

203.92

-95.77

-94.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

158.02

134.75

148.91

165.44

yoy growth (%)

17.27

-9.5

-9.99

-2.27

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-95.37

-79.97

-96.77

-104.69

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

6.29

-9.75

-36.76

-31.15

Depreciation

-5.78

-8.36

-32.46

-36.93

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

28.2

-41.44

7.14

-5.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.27

-9.5

-9.99

-2.27

Op profit growth

31.05

-260.78

-13,892.45

-100.31

EBIT growth

63.61

-163.21

4.69

-76.5

Net profit growth

-164.53

-73.46

540.89

-94.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

NITIN SAHNI

CMD, CEO & Director (Finance)

ADITYA ARORA

Director

SACHIN RAMESH RAJE

Chief Financial Officer

SACHIN RAMESH RAJE

Director

ABHAY KAMALAKAR TELANG

Director

BINA JAGANATH SHETTY

Company Secretary

VISHAL CHHABRA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Teleperformance Business Services India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

