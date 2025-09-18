No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,685.1
|45.97
|5,06,889.86
|3,485.3
|0.92
|33,470.73
|522.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
360.7
|68.44
|75,206.68
|127.85
|0.48
|3,925.3
|41.36
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
43.98
|30.33
|26,559.52
|139.77
|0.68
|1,293.98
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
880.8
|71.38
|23,446.9
|36.83
|0.62
|4,029.94
|191.47
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,272.05
|28.76
|21,723.12
|200.76
|0.71
|5,039.74
|420.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Unit #502A 5th Flr Om Chambers,
#.T-29,30,31 TBlock Bhosari IE,
Maharashtra - 411026
Tel: +91 77579 50799
Website: https://telgeprojects.com/
Email: compliance@telgeprojects.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Telge Projects Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.