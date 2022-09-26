iifl-logo-icon 1
Terrascope Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

1.94
(4.86%)
Sep 26, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

8.25

8.25

8.25

8.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.93

8.63

10.19

9.56

Net Worth

16.18

16.88

18.44

17.81

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.18

16.88

18.44

17.81

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.55

0.95

2.48

1.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.29

0.24

0.28

0.28

Networking Capital

15.3

15.65

15.6

15.57

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

4.5

0.02

0.01

2.47

Debtor Days

217.87

2.64

2.74

122.91

Other Current Assets

15.41

15.64

15.61

15.23

Sundry Creditors

-4.56

-0.01

-0.02

-2.13

Creditor Days

220.77

1.32

5.48

105.99

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

0

0

0

Cash

0.05

0.04

0.09

0.06

Total Assets

16.19

16.88

18.45

17.8

