Terrascope Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
8.25
8.25
8.25
8.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.93
8.63
10.19
9.56
Net Worth
16.18
16.88
18.44
17.81
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.18
16.88
18.44
17.81
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.55
0.95
2.48
1.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.24
0.28
0.28
Networking Capital
15.3
15.65
15.6
15.57
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4.5
0.02
0.01
2.47
Debtor Days
217.87
2.64
2.74
122.91
Other Current Assets
15.41
15.64
15.61
15.23
Sundry Creditors
-4.56
-0.01
-0.02
-2.13
Creditor Days
220.77
1.32
5.48
105.99
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
0
0
0
Cash
0.05
0.04
0.09
0.06
Total Assets
16.19
16.88
18.45
17.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.