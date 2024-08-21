Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹1.94
Prev. Close₹1.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.76
Day's High₹1.94
Day's Low₹1.76
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.31
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.2
P/E5.11
EPS0.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
8.25
8.25
8.25
8.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.93
8.63
10.19
9.56
Net Worth
16.18
16.88
18.44
17.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.53
2.75
1.33
7.33
yoy growth (%)
173.42
107.18
-81.85
-5.82
Raw materials
-4.89
-2.05
-0.99
-6.91
As % of sales
64.92
74.41
74.66
94.23
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.09
-0.1
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
0
0.06
0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.04
-0.02
-0.23
Working capital
-0.33
0.26
-0.21
-0.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
173.42
107.18
-81.85
-5.82
Op profit growth
-3,148.02
-95.97
-60.91
-166.93
EBIT growth
-826
-84.81
-58.94
-166.4
Net profit growth
122.82
-179.17
-162.39
-70.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Pallavi Girkar
Independent Director
Dimpal D Vakil
CFO & Director
Shyamsingh Rajmani Singh
Independent Director
Sunil Purnvasi Pal
Additional Executive Director
Tarun Sangtanias
Additional Executive Director
Yatin Sunder Raoas
Additional Director
Vaibhav Vijay More
Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.
MadarSahab Mehbub Guour
Summary
Moryo Industries Limited was founded in 1988 under the name Cachar Metals Private Limited and subsequently the Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company in the year 1989. The Company has been listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited since year 1992. The Company was incorporated in the State of Assam and Registered Office of the Company was shifted from Guwahati (Assam) to Mumbai (Maharashtra) in the year 1997. The name of the Company was changed from Cachar Metals Limited to Moryo Industries Limited in 1999.The Company has been engaged in the business of Metals (both ferrous and non ferrous) trading and other commission agency business. The Company is a selective and dynamic organization with the best infrastructure to support all kinds of Customer requirements and an honest, equitable, ethical organization with a team culture where management, staff and traders work together to quickly identify, protect and execute the best opportunities for mutual benefit. The company deals in various metal (both ferrous and non ferrous) products such as Cold Rolled Closed Annealed, Galvanized Coil and Sheet, Colour Coated Coils, Galume Sheets and Coils, Billets, Precision Tubes and Wire Rod. The Company is working hard to make a remarkable presence in the field of metals both ferrous and non ferrous.The company has strong business association with the leading manufacturers who are awarded with prestigious certifications & standards. They work to make their customers feel co
