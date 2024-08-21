iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Terrascope Ventures Ltd Share Price

1.94
(4.86%)
Sep 26, 2022|03:22:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Terrascope Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

1.94

Prev. Close

1.85

Turnover(Lac.)

1.76

Day's High

1.94

Day's Low

1.76

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.31

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.2

P/E

5.11

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Terrascope Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Terrascope Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Terrascope Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:19 PM
Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Terrascope Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

8.25

8.25

8.25

8.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.93

8.63

10.19

9.56

Net Worth

16.18

16.88

18.44

17.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.53

2.75

1.33

7.33

yoy growth (%)

173.42

107.18

-81.85

-5.82

Raw materials

-4.89

-2.05

-0.99

-6.91

As % of sales

64.92

74.41

74.66

94.23

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.09

-0.1

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

0

0.06

0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.04

-0.02

-0.23

Working capital

-0.33

0.26

-0.21

-0.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

173.42

107.18

-81.85

-5.82

Op profit growth

-3,148.02

-95.97

-60.91

-166.93

EBIT growth

-826

-84.81

-58.94

-166.4

Net profit growth

122.82

-179.17

-162.39

-70.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Terrascope Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Terrascope Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pallavi Girkar

Independent Director

Dimpal D Vakil

CFO & Director

Shyamsingh Rajmani Singh

Independent Director

Sunil Purnvasi Pal

Additional Executive Director

Tarun Sangtanias

Additional Executive Director

Yatin Sunder Raoas

Additional Director

Vaibhav Vijay More

Managing Director &Addtnl Dir.

MadarSahab Mehbub Guour

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Terrascope Ventures Ltd

Summary

Moryo Industries Limited was founded in 1988 under the name Cachar Metals Private Limited and subsequently the Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company in the year 1989. The Company has been listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited since year 1992. The Company was incorporated in the State of Assam and Registered Office of the Company was shifted from Guwahati (Assam) to Mumbai (Maharashtra) in the year 1997. The name of the Company was changed from Cachar Metals Limited to Moryo Industries Limited in 1999.The Company has been engaged in the business of Metals (both ferrous and non ferrous) trading and other commission agency business. The Company is a selective and dynamic organization with the best infrastructure to support all kinds of Customer requirements and an honest, equitable, ethical organization with a team culture where management, staff and traders work together to quickly identify, protect and execute the best opportunities for mutual benefit. The company deals in various metal (both ferrous and non ferrous) products such as Cold Rolled Closed Annealed, Galvanized Coil and Sheet, Colour Coated Coils, Galume Sheets and Coils, Billets, Precision Tubes and Wire Rod. The Company is working hard to make a remarkable presence in the field of metals both ferrous and non ferrous.The company has strong business association with the leading manufacturers who are awarded with prestigious certifications & standards. They work to make their customers feel co
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Terrascope Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.