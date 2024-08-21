Terrascope Ventures Ltd Summary

Moryo Industries Limited was founded in 1988 under the name Cachar Metals Private Limited and subsequently the Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company in the year 1989. The Company has been listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited since year 1992. The Company was incorporated in the State of Assam and Registered Office of the Company was shifted from Guwahati (Assam) to Mumbai (Maharashtra) in the year 1997. The name of the Company was changed from Cachar Metals Limited to Moryo Industries Limited in 1999.The Company has been engaged in the business of Metals (both ferrous and non ferrous) trading and other commission agency business. The Company is a selective and dynamic organization with the best infrastructure to support all kinds of Customer requirements and an honest, equitable, ethical organization with a team culture where management, staff and traders work together to quickly identify, protect and execute the best opportunities for mutual benefit. The company deals in various metal (both ferrous and non ferrous) products such as Cold Rolled Closed Annealed, Galvanized Coil and Sheet, Colour Coated Coils, Galume Sheets and Coils, Billets, Precision Tubes and Wire Rod. The Company is working hard to make a remarkable presence in the field of metals both ferrous and non ferrous.The company has strong business association with the leading manufacturers who are awarded with prestigious certifications & standards. They work to make their customers feel comfortable and happy carrying out their business tasks. They provide their customers with a range of high quality products at most competitive prices. They believe that quality is essential to the success of any business, therefore they have adopted good quality practices and try to instill these practices into the organizations culture.The Company has now been trying to expand the business and have appointed professional and independent directors to expand the business of the Company.