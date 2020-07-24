To

The Members of

Terrascope Ventures Ltd

(Formerly known as Moryo Industries Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Terrascope Ventures Ltd(Formerly known as Moryo Industries Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2020, and the statement of Profit and Loss, including statement of Other Comprehensive Income, statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity and for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2020, and profit/loss including other comprehensive income,its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for financial year ended March 31, 2020. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how audit addressed the matter is provided in the context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibility described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the Financial Statements. The result of our audit procedures. Including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis of our audit opinion on accompanying Financial Statements.

Description of each key audit matter in accordance with SA 701

Key Audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Inter Corporate Loans - The value of loans as at 31st March 2020 is significant and there is a high degree of complexity and judgment involved for the company in the estimating individual and collective credit impairment provisions and write-offs against these loans. Our audit procedure included considering the appropriateness of the companys accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and assessing compliance with Ind AS 109. - The Companys impairment provision for receivables from financing business is based on the expected credit loss approach laid down under Ind AS 109. For loans which are assessed for impairment on a portfolio basis we performed particularly the following procedures: Under this approach, the management has been required to exercise judgment in areas such as; - We understood the methodology and policy laid down for loans given by the company. - calculation of past default rates - we have verified the existence of recovery process plant in the event of default. - applying macro-economic factors to arrive at forward looking probability of default; and - we have verified the historical trends of repayment of principal amount of loan and repayment of interest. - significant assumption regarding the probability of various scenarios and discounting rates for different industries considering individual borrower profile. - we tested the reliability of the key data inputs and related management controls. In view of the high degree of estimation involved in the process of calculation impairment provision and considering its significance to the overall Ind AS financial statement, whereby any error or omission in estimation may give rise to a material misstatement of Ind AS financial statements, it is considered as a key audit matter. - we have assessed the assumptions made by the company in making provision considering forward looking information. Measurement of Investment in accordance with Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" Principal Audit procedure: On initial recognition, investment is recognized at fair value in vase of investment which are recognized at fair value through FVOCI. In that case that transaction costs are attributable to the acquisition value of the investments. - Obtaining an understanding of the companies objectives for such investments and assessment thereof in terms of Ind AS 109. The Companys investment are subsequently classified into following categories based on the objective to manage the cash flows and options available in the standard: - Obtaining an understanding of the determination of the measurement of the investments and tested the reasonableness of the significant judgment applied by the management. - At amortised cost - Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to measurement and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls. - At fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) - Obtaining understanding of basis of valuation adopted in respect of fair value investment and ensured that valuation techniques used are appropriate in circumstances and for which sufficient - At fair value through Other comprehensive Income (FVTOCI) The company has assessed following two objectives: - Held to collect contractual cash flows. - Realising cash flows through sale of investments. The Company makes decision based on assets fair value and manages the assets to realize those fair values.

Information other than Financial Statements and Auditors report thereon

The companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Emphasis of Matters

1. During the year company has provided for written of receivables to the extent of Rs. 48.09 lakhs against non-recoverability of the amount receivable.

2. The company has invested in 70000 12% Non-cumulative Preference shares of Saptashrungi Alloy Private Limited at issue price of Rs. 70 out of which Rs. 50 has been paid balance Rs. 20 per share is payable on demand and no future obligation has been accounted in books of accounts of the company.

3. The company has received an order by Securities and exchange board of India ("SEBI") in which they have levied monetary penalty of Rs. 70 lakhs for the violation of the provisions of Regulations3(a), 3(b), 3(c), 3(d), 4(1), 4(2)(f), 4(2)(k) and 4(2)(r) of SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003 and Rs. 30 lakhs under section 23E of SC(R)Act, 1956 for the violations of the provisions of section 21 of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 read with clause 43 of the Listing Agreement on April 29, 2020. The company is in the process of filing an appeal with securities appellant tribunal, no provision has been booked for the year ended March 31, 2020 though company has provided contingent liability in the financial statements of the company (Refer Note 25 of Financial Statements of the company)

Our opinion is not modified in respect of above matter.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flowsand changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risk of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether has adequate internal financial controls systems in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exits related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exits, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including and significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we may have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in audit of Standalone financial Statements for the financial yearended March 31, 2020 and are therefore the Key audit matters. We describe that these matters in our Auditors report unless law and regulations precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should be not communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communications.

Other Matters

In certain cases, the Company has not charged interest on Loans and advances given to certain parties. The non-charging interest makes these loans Interest free loans and thereby violates section 186(7) of the Companies Act, 2013. Effect on the aforesaid cannot be quantified.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Companies (Auditors report) Order 2016, ("The order"), issues by the central government of India in terms of sub section (11) of Section 143(3) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the order

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of ouraudit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2020 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2020 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the management remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2020 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 23 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

ANNEXURE "1"

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the members of Terrascope Ventures Ltd (Formerly known as Moryo Industries Limited) of even date

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we report that: -

i. In respect of companies fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) There are no immovable properties held by the Company.

ii. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification. X

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii) (a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced loans to directors / to a company in which the Director is interested to which provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 apply and hence not commented upon. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us in certain cases the Company has not charged interest on Loans and advances given to certain parties. The non-charging interest makes these loans Interest free loans and thereby violates section 186(7) of the Companies Act, 2013. Effect on the aforesaid cannot be ascertained from the available information and explanations given to us by the company and hence not commented upon.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company, thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. a) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Custom Duty, Cess, Professional Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, ,goods and service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

c) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, goods and service tax. duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of the dues Amount Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax dues 66,45,460/- AY2013-14 CIT (A) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax dues 1,21,44,840/- AY2014-15 CIT (A)

viii. The Company has not taken any loans from Government, any Financial Institution or debenture holders during the year.

ix. The Company did not raise any money by way of Initial Public offer, further public offer or term loan during the year, thus reporting under clause 3(ix) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

x. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. During the Year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares fully or partly paid convertible debentures and hence, reporting under clause 3 (xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xv. In Our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of the section 45-IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the company.

Annexure 2

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Terrascope Ventures Ltd (Formerly known as Moryo Industries Limited)("the Company") as of March 31, 2020 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required by the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2020, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.