|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.53
2.75
1.33
7.33
yoy growth (%)
173.42
107.18
-81.85
-5.82
Raw materials
-4.89
-2.05
-0.99
-6.91
As % of sales
64.92
74.41
74.66
94.23
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.09
-0.1
-0.13
As % of sales
1.13
3.4
7.89
1.78
Other costs
-2.63
-0.6
-0.16
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
34.97
22.09
12.67
1.77
Operating profit
-0.07
0
0.06
0.16
OPM
-1.03
0.09
4.76
2.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
-5E
-5.75
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.07
0
0.06
0.15
Taxes
0
-0.04
-0.02
-0.23
Tax rate
7.09
-450.71
-32.99
-144.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
-0.03
0.04
-0.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
-0.03
0.04
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
122.82
-179.17
-162.39
-70.74
NPM
-1.02
-1.26
3.3
-0.96
