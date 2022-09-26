iifl-logo-icon 1
Terrascope Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.94
(4.86%)
Sep 26, 2022|03:22:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Terrascope Ventures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.53

2.75

1.33

7.33

yoy growth (%)

173.42

107.18

-81.85

-5.82

Raw materials

-4.89

-2.05

-0.99

-6.91

As % of sales

64.92

74.41

74.66

94.23

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.09

-0.1

-0.13

As % of sales

1.13

3.4

7.89

1.78

Other costs

-2.63

-0.6

-0.16

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

34.97

22.09

12.67

1.77

Operating profit

-0.07

0

0.06

0.16

OPM

-1.03

0.09

4.76

2.21

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

-5E

-5.75

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.07

0

0.06

0.15

Taxes

0

-0.04

-0.02

-0.23

Tax rate

7.09

-450.71

-32.99

-144.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

-0.03

0.04

-0.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.07

-0.03

0.04

-0.07

yoy growth (%)

122.82

-179.17

-162.39

-70.74

NPM

-1.02

-1.26

3.3

-0.96

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

