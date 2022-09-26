iifl-logo-icon 1
Terrascope Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.94
(4.86%)
Sep 26, 2022|03:22:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Terrascope Ventures Ltd

Terrascope Ven. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

0

0.06

0.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.04

-0.02

-0.23

Working capital

-0.33

0.26

-0.21

-0.94

Other operating items

Operating

-0.41

0.22

-0.16

-1.01

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.01

Free cash flow

-0.41

0.22

-0.16

-1.02

Equity raised

16.63

18.85

19.7

18.23

Investing

-0.4

-1.53

0.59

1.89

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.82

17.54

20.12

19.09

