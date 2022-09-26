Terrascope Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
0
0.06
0.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.04
-0.02
-0.23
Working capital
-0.33
0.26
-0.21
-0.94
Other operating items
Operating
-0.41
0.22
-0.16
-1.01
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.01
Free cash flow
-0.41
0.22
-0.16
-1.02
Equity raised
16.63
18.85
19.7
18.23
Investing
-0.4
-1.53
0.59
1.89
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.82
17.54
20.12
19.09
