The Investment Trust of India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.36
52.36
60.54
60.54
Preference Capital
0.27
0.25
18.8
17.15
Reserves
407.53
400.46
370.69
369.7
Net Worth
460.16
453.07
450.03
447.39
Minority Interest
Debt
47.77
57.54
43.39
113.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.6
2.49
0
0
Total Liabilities
509.53
513.1
493.42
560.77
Fixed Assets
6.85
10.37
14.43
5.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
472.61
465.12
426.92
499.51
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.03
9.85
7.39
6.77
Networking Capital
22.79
27.5
44.48
47.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0.64
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.32
21.92
30.1
33.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.68
12.02
19.13
38.34
Sundry Creditors
-2.41
-1.86
-1.42
-1.31
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.8
-4.58
-3.33
-23.59
Cash
0.27
0.26
0.2
2.26
Total Assets
509.55
513.1
493.42
560.77
