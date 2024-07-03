Summary

The Investment Trust of India Limited (Erstwhile Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited) was incorporated on June 14, 1991 as a Private Limited Company. It was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on October 20, 1994. The Company made an Initial Public Offer in February, 1995 and got listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.The Company is into the business of financial advisory and consultancy services and engaged in goods trading activities. Apart from these, the Group business consists of equity and commodity broking, mutual fund , financial services, lending business, investment banking and third party distribution activities which are carried out by separate subsidiaries and associate of the Company.In Feb.95, Fortune came out with a Rs 7.5-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to augment long-term working capital requirements, expand fund-based activities, finance diversification and to set up infrastructural facilities at Madras, Bangalore and Pune. Total requirement of funds was estimated at Rs 18.74 cr. The Company is engaged in corporate finance, money market operations, loan-syndication, capital market operations, corporate advisory services, etc. The company is also accredited as a category-I merchant banker by SEBI. Some of the issues handled by Fortunes merchant banking division include that of United Phosphorus, Pidilite, Pan Electronics, Trident Steels, etc. Fortune also has a equity research team which carries out

