SectorFinance
Open₹194.29
Prev. Close₹193.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹77.56
Day's High₹199.8
Day's Low₹186.35
52 Week's High₹236.7
52 Week's Low₹115.9
Book Value₹88.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)991.51
P/E431.11
EPS0.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.36
52.36
60.54
60.54
Preference Capital
0.27
0.25
18.8
17.15
Reserves
407.53
400.46
370.69
369.7
Net Worth
460.16
453.07
450.03
447.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-17.39
99.68
-37.91
-3.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
287.73
301.07
324.07
321.65
457.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
287.73
301.07
324.07
321.65
457.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
23.42
27.34
19.1
22.36
9.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,349.35
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.6
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.42
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.7
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.5
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Chintan Valia
Non Executive Director
Khyati Valia
Independent Director
Alok Kumar Misra
Independent Director
Papia Sengupta
Non Executive Director
Asit C Mehta
Independent Director
Rajeev Uberoi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vidhita Narkar
Reports by The Investment Trust of India Ltd
Summary
The Investment Trust of India Limited (Erstwhile Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited) was incorporated on June 14, 1991 as a Private Limited Company. It was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on October 20, 1994. The Company made an Initial Public Offer in February, 1995 and got listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.The Company is into the business of financial advisory and consultancy services and engaged in goods trading activities. Apart from these, the Group business consists of equity and commodity broking, mutual fund , financial services, lending business, investment banking and third party distribution activities which are carried out by separate subsidiaries and associate of the Company.In Feb.95, Fortune came out with a Rs 7.5-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to augment long-term working capital requirements, expand fund-based activities, finance diversification and to set up infrastructural facilities at Madras, Bangalore and Pune. Total requirement of funds was estimated at Rs 18.74 cr. The Company is engaged in corporate finance, money market operations, loan-syndication, capital market operations, corporate advisory services, etc. The company is also accredited as a category-I merchant banker by SEBI. Some of the issues handled by Fortunes merchant banking division include that of United Phosphorus, Pidilite, Pan Electronics, Trident Steels, etc. Fortune also has a equity research team which carries out
The The Investment Trust of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Investment Trust of India Ltd is ₹991.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of The Investment Trust of India Ltd is 431.11 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Investment Trust of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Investment Trust of India Ltd is ₹115.9 and ₹236.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The Investment Trust of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.35%, 3 Years at 23.47%, 1 Year at 52.87%, 6 Month at 13.13%, 3 Month at -3.73% and 1 Month at -6.74%.
