The Investment Trust of India Ltd Share Price

189.79
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open194.29
  • Day's High199.8
  • 52 Wk High236.7
  • Prev. Close193.3
  • Day's Low186.35
  • 52 Wk Low 115.9
  • Turnover (lac)77.56
  • P/E431.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value88.09
  • EPS0.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)991.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

The Investment Trust of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

194.29

Prev. Close

193.3

Turnover(Lac.)

77.56

Day's High

199.8

Day's Low

186.35

52 Week's High

236.7

52 Week's Low

115.9

Book Value

88.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

991.51

P/E

431.11

EPS

0.45

Divi. Yield

0

The Investment Trust of India Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

The Investment Trust of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

The Investment Trust of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.12%

Non-Promoter- 6.54%

Institutions: 6.54%

Non-Institutions: 21.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

The Investment Trust of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.36

52.36

60.54

60.54

Preference Capital

0.27

0.25

18.8

17.15

Reserves

407.53

400.46

370.69

369.7

Net Worth

460.16

453.07

450.03

447.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-17.39

99.68

-37.91

-3.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

287.73

301.07

324.07

321.65

457.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

287.73

301.07

324.07

321.65

457.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

23.42

27.34

19.1

22.36

9.39

View Annually Results

The Investment Trust of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,349.35

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.6

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.42

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.7

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.5

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT The Investment Trust of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Chintan Valia

Non Executive Director

Khyati Valia

Independent Director

Alok Kumar Misra

Independent Director

Papia Sengupta

Non Executive Director

Asit C Mehta

Independent Director

Rajeev Uberoi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vidhita Narkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by The Investment Trust of India Ltd

Summary

The Investment Trust of India Limited (Erstwhile Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited) was incorporated on June 14, 1991 as a Private Limited Company. It was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on October 20, 1994. The Company made an Initial Public Offer in February, 1995 and got listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.The Company is into the business of financial advisory and consultancy services and engaged in goods trading activities. Apart from these, the Group business consists of equity and commodity broking, mutual fund , financial services, lending business, investment banking and third party distribution activities which are carried out by separate subsidiaries and associate of the Company.In Feb.95, Fortune came out with a Rs 7.5-cr public issue at a premium of Rs 20 to augment long-term working capital requirements, expand fund-based activities, finance diversification and to set up infrastructural facilities at Madras, Bangalore and Pune. Total requirement of funds was estimated at Rs 18.74 cr. The Company is engaged in corporate finance, money market operations, loan-syndication, capital market operations, corporate advisory services, etc. The company is also accredited as a category-I merchant banker by SEBI. Some of the issues handled by Fortunes merchant banking division include that of United Phosphorus, Pidilite, Pan Electronics, Trident Steels, etc. Fortune also has a equity research team which carries out
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the The Investment Trust of India Ltd share price today?

The The Investment Trust of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of The Investment Trust of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Investment Trust of India Ltd is ₹991.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of The Investment Trust of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of The Investment Trust of India Ltd is 431.11 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of The Investment Trust of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Investment Trust of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Investment Trust of India Ltd is ₹115.9 and ₹236.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of The Investment Trust of India Ltd?

The Investment Trust of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.35%, 3 Years at 23.47%, 1 Year at 52.87%, 6 Month at 13.13%, 3 Month at -3.73% and 1 Month at -6.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of The Investment Trust of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of The Investment Trust of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.12 %
Institutions - 6.55 %
Public - 21.33 %

