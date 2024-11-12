|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|The Investment Trust Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Investment Trust Of India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter and Half yearly ended 30th September 2024. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|The Investment Trust Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Investment Trust Of India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024. To approve the un-audited financial result (consolidated and standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|The Investment Trust Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To review and Approve Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|The Investment Trust Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 03, 2024. To consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)
