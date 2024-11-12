Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

The Investment Trust Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Investment Trust Of India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter and Half yearly ended 30th September 2024. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

The Investment Trust Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Investment Trust Of India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 09, 2024. To approve the un-audited financial result (consolidated and standalone) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

The Investment Trust Of India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To review and Approve Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. The Investment Trust Of India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 10, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024