The Investment Trust of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-17.39
99.68
-37.91
-3.74
Other operating items
Operating
-17.39
99.68
-37.91
-3.74
Capital expenditure
20.58
0.14
-0.2
-0.03
Free cash flow
3.19
99.82
-38.11
-3.77
Equity raised
751.68
724.81
580.75
373.73
Investing
-172.22
2.52
436.39
9.7
Financing
435.63
515.03
203.01
6.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,018.28
1,342.19
1,182.04
385.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.