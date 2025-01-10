iifl-logo-icon 1
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd Balance Sheet

169.9
(2.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.83

2.83

2.83

2.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.44

-1.48

-1.39

-1.45

Net Worth

1.39

1.35

1.44

1.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.39

1.35

1.44

1.38

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.37

0.02

1.38

0.4

Inventories

0

0

0.53

0.38

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.21

0

0.07

0.02

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.16

0.02

0.79

0.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

-0.01

0

Cash

0.04

1.34

0.07

0.98

Total Assets

1.41

1.36

1.45

1.38

