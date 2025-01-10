Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.83
2.83
2.83
2.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.44
-1.48
-1.39
-1.45
Net Worth
1.39
1.35
1.44
1.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.39
1.35
1.44
1.38
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.37
0.02
1.38
0.4
Inventories
0
0
0.53
0.38
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0
0.07
0.02
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.16
0.02
0.79
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.01
0
Cash
0.04
1.34
0.07
0.98
Total Assets
1.41
1.36
1.45
1.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.