SectorRetail
Open₹164
Prev. Close₹156.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.9
Day's High₹164.65
Day's Low₹164
52 Week's High₹185
52 Week's Low₹40.54
Book Value₹15.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)589.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.83
2.83
2.83
2.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.44
-1.48
-1.39
-1.45
Net Worth
1.39
1.35
1.44
1.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.52
1.72
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
1.23
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1.23
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Utkarsh C Vartak
Managing Director
Rashmi C Vartak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhavesh Vora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ekta M Panchal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Goyal
Additional Director
Ajay Suresh Yadav
Additional Director
Ajaya Kumar Panda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited was incorporated in May, 1989. The Company was incorporated and operated as a Non-Banking Financial Company till June 2018. Subsequently, it has ventured into the food and beverage processing industry and other allied services.In 2018, the Company participated in Capital Market and reaped benefits of booming Capital Markets. However, it exited from inter-corporate loan portfolio due to risks aversion posed in current lending markets. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled registration of the company as Non Banking Financial Company and the Board decided not to continue NBFC business. In 2022, the Company started with wholesale trading of pulses.
The Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹164.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd is ₹589.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd is 0 and 9.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd is ₹40.54 and ₹185 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.26%, 3 Years at 109.33%, 1 Year at 286.90%, 6 Month at 37.59%, 3 Month at 1.19% and 1 Month at 6.34%.
