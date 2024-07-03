iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd Share Price

164.65
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:06:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164
  • Day's High164.65
  • 52 Wk High185
  • Prev. Close156.85
  • Day's Low164
  • 52 Wk Low 40.54
  • Turnover (lac)0.9
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.98
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)589.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

164

Prev. Close

156.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.9

Day's High

164.65

Day's Low

164

52 Week's High

185

52 Week's Low

40.54

Book Value

15.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

589.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:21 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.39%

Institutions: 0.38%

Non-Institutions: 57.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.83

2.83

2.83

2.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.44

-1.48

-1.39

-1.45

Net Worth

1.39

1.35

1.44

1.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.52

1.72

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

1.23

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1.23

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.21

View Annually Results

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Utkarsh C Vartak

Managing Director

Rashmi C Vartak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhavesh Vora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ekta M Panchal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Goyal

Additional Director

Ajay Suresh Yadav

Additional Director

Ajaya Kumar Panda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd

Summary

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited was incorporated in May, 1989. The Company was incorporated and operated as a Non-Banking Financial Company till June 2018. Subsequently, it has ventured into the food and beverage processing industry and other allied services.In 2018, the Company participated in Capital Market and reaped benefits of booming Capital Markets. However, it exited from inter-corporate loan portfolio due to risks aversion posed in current lending markets. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled registration of the company as Non Banking Financial Company and the Board decided not to continue NBFC business. In 2022, the Company started with wholesale trading of pulses.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd share price today?

The Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹164.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd is ₹589.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd is 0 and 9.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd is ₹40.54 and ₹185 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd?

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.26%, 3 Years at 109.33%, 1 Year at 286.90%, 6 Month at 37.59%, 3 Month at 1.19% and 1 Month at 6.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.51 %
Institutions - 0.38 %
Public - 57.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.