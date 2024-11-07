Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, if any, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today has approved the acquisition of 100% stake in British Brewing Company Private Limited (BBCPL). The Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with BBCPL. We would further like to inform you that post acquisition, BBCPL will became a wholly owned subsidiary company of the Company. The disclosures in respect to the aforesaid proposed transaction, as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, read with Schedule III thereto, SEBI Master Circular issued vide circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated July 11, 2023 and SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFDPoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, is attached as Ann

THIRDWAVE FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 7th November, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Accordingly, we enclose herewith a copy of the said Financial Results including the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statements along with the Limited Review Report. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:05 p.m. We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you on the basis of the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, subject to the approval of the members of the Company, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ajay Yadav (DIN: 09841715), as an Additional (Non-Executive - Independent) Director of the Company for a period 5 (five) years from 21st October, 2024 to 20th October, 2029. Read less.. Please find attached intimation for appointment of Mr. Ajay Yadav as an Independent Director of the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, subject to the approval of the members of the Company: 1. Appointed Mr. Ajaya Kumar Panda (DIN: 08769895), as an Additional (Non-Executive - Independent) Director of the Company for a period 5 (five) years from 7th October, 2024 to 6th October, 2029. 2. Changed the designation of Mrs. Rashmi Vartak (DIN: 10259700), from the Whole-time Director of the Company to the Managing Director of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years from 7th October, 2024 to 6th August, 2029. 3. Changed the designation of Mr. Utkarsh Vartak (DIN: 09306253), from the Managing Director of the Company to the Director of the Company in the category of Executive Director of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company have also approved the appointment of Ms. Preeti Goyal (ACS No: A58762) as the Company Secretary and the Compliance Officer of the Company. Please find attached intimation regarding appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

THIRDWAVE FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 13th August, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Hemang Satra & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and financial year 2024-25. The Board of Directors of the Company has also considered and approved the appointment of M/s. C C Patil & Co, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and financial year 2024-25. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

THIRDWAVE FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the last quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Please find attached the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024 has inter-alia, considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as on that date. Accordingly, we enclose herewith the following: a. A copy of the said Financial Results along with the Auditors Report thereon; b. Declaration of unmodified opinion on the Standalone Financial Results as per Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:40 p.m. We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Attached herewith detailed intimation for allotment of Equity Shares and convertible equity warrants on Preferential basis.

THIRDWAVE FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 & Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), as amended time to time, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today (i.e. 12th February, 2024), has, interalia, approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee. Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the following: (a) Limited Review Report received from M/s. TDK & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (b) Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Please find enclosed the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

