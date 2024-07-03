iifl-logo-icon 1
Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd Company Summary

161.45
(-4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|02:26:00 PM

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Ltd Summary

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited was incorporated in May, 1989. The Company was incorporated and operated as a Non-Banking Financial Company till June 2018. Subsequently, it has ventured into the food and beverage processing industry and other allied services.In 2018, the Company participated in Capital Market and reaped benefits of booming Capital Markets. However, it exited from inter-corporate loan portfolio due to risks aversion posed in current lending markets. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled registration of the company as Non Banking Financial Company and the Board decided not to continue NBFC business. In 2022, the Company started with wholesale trading of pulses.

