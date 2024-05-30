To The Members of,

Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited

Report on the IND AS Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying IND AS Standalone financial statements of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid IND AS Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribe under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“IND AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024:

i. In the case of the balance sheet of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March 2024

ii. In the case of the statement of profit and loss for the year ended on that date

iii. In the case of the statement of cash flow for the year ended on that date

iv. In the case of the statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion:

We conducted our audit of the Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical independent requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provision of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have observed is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we required to report that fact. “We have nothing to report in this regard.”

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone financial statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statement, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statement:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statement based on our audit. We have taken into account the provision of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provision of the act and rules made thereunder

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosure in the financial statements. The procedure selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor consider internal financial control relevant to the companys preparation of the financial statement that give true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system, over financial reporting and operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure (‘Annexure A) a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable..

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, the company has not paid any managerial remuneration during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors), 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us :

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position;

ii. In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provides to us, the Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, requiring provision under applicable laws or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year and accordingly compliance of Section 123 of Act is not applicable.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16): in our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration, paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under; section 197of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which, are required to be commented upon by us.

For T D K & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration no. 109804W

Neelanj Shah

Partner

Membership No.: 121057

UDIN: 24121057BKEC0S3069

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30.05.2024

Annexure ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THIRDWAVE FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES LIMITED

Referred to in paragraph 1 under section “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements “, of our reports of even date

1. The company did not have any fixed asset during the year

2. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. The company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies in inventory were noticed on physical verification.

3. The Company has not provided, any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The company had made investments and accordingly, we report that:

a. During the year the company had not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured, or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and accordingly provisions of clause 3(iii)(a)(A) and (B) are not applicable to the company,

b. The company had not provided guarantee, given security or granted my loans or advance: in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured neither but had made Investments and the terms & conditions of such investments are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

4. According to the information and, explanation given to us, during the year the Company has not given loans covered by provisions of section 185 of the Act.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Accordingly paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7. (a) According to the information given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and any other statutory dues in the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax ,cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March , 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) On the basis of the information and explanation given to us, there are no material dues with respect to income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax pending with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. There were no transaction relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender (b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulters by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority (c) The term loan taken were applied for the purpose for which the loan were obtained

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries.

(f) the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates companies and hence reporting on clause3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) The company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) and hence reporting on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report

(c) As represented to us by the Management, the company does not have a whistle blower policy, however we have been confirmed that there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transaction have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and according to the information, and explanations given to us, the Company has internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business:

(b) We have considered reports of internal auditor for the year under consideration in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

15. In our opinion during the year the company has not into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provision of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b)The Company is not registered as Non-Banking Financial Company and not conducted business of non-banking financial company.

(c)The Company is not registered as Non-banking Financial Company and is not a Core Investments Company (CIC).

(d)According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group has No CICs as part of Group.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been resignation of the statutory auditor during the year under review due to propose changed in the registered office of the Company from one state to another.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The Company is not required to transfer unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act . Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3 (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

21. On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has not been any qualification o adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order reports of the Companies included in the Consolidated financial statement.

For T D K & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration no. 109804W

Neelanj Shah

Partner

Membership No.: 121057

UDIN: 24121057BKEC0S3069

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30.05.2024

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THIRDWAVE FINANCIAL INTERMEDIARIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Thirdwave Financial Intermediaries Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31" March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For T D K & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration no. 109804W

Neelanj Shah

Partner

Membership No.: 121057

UDIN: 24121057BKEC0S3069

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30.05.2024