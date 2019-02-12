Tirupati Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
1.73
2.63
0.54
1.82
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.12
-0.16
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.69
-1.15
0.03
-0.83
Working capital
4.34
4.36
4.53
10.6
Other operating items
Operating
5.28
5.71
4.94
11.44
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.08
0.14
Free cash flow
5.28
5.7
5.02
11.58
Equity raised
20.55
15.33
10.64
6.31
Investing
0
-0.43
-0.69
-0.57
Financing
0.08
1.52
0.77
7.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.93
22.12
15.75
24.85
