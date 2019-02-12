Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
47.93
58.81
50.87
42.42
yoy growth (%)
-18.5
15.6
19.9
49.81
Raw materials
-45.4
-54.14
-46.34
-34.24
As % of sales
94.71
92.05
91.09
80.7
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.75
-0.89
-0.62
As % of sales
0.7
1.28
1.75
1.46
Other costs
-1.08
-1.41
-2.21
-4.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.26
2.41
4.35
10.62
Operating profit
1.1
2.5
1.41
3.05
OPM
2.31
4.25
2.78
7.2
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.12
-0.16
-0.14
Interest expense
-1.01
-1.21
-1.18
-1.12
Other income
1.73
1.47
0.46
0.03
Profit before tax
1.73
2.63
0.54
1.82
Taxes
-0.69
-1.15
0.03
-0.83
Tax rate
-40.16
-43.78
5.71
-45.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.03
1.47
0.57
0.99
Exceptional items
0
0.03
1.76
0.64
Net profit
1.03
1.51
2.33
1.63
yoy growth (%)
-31.65
-35.2
43.25
26.92
NPM
2.16
2.57
4.59
3.84
