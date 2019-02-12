Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.47
49.81
Op profit growth
-47.62
64.68
EBIT growth
-35.9
70.34
Net profit growth
49.85
26.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.58
7.18
6.54
EBIT margin
3.05
6.93
6.1
Net profit margin
3.95
3.83
4.54
RoCE
9.31
21.64
RoNW
5.09
4.33
RoA
3.01
2.99
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
3.82
3
2.37
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
3.53
2.72
2.06
Book value per share
21.45
18.78
15.81
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.72
4.24
5.06
P/CEPS
12.68
4.66
5.82
P/B
2.08
0.67
0.75
EV/EBIDTA
17.87
4.49
3.36
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.96
-45.74
-15.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
97.18
73.42
Inventory days
35.45
44.08
Creditor days
-32.9
-50.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.58
-2.61
-8.53
Net debt / equity
0.6
0.68
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
5.16
2.28
-0.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-91.8
-80.7
-85.37
Employee costs
-1.46
-1.46
-0.98
Other costs
-4.14
-10.63
-7.09
