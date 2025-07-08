iifl-logo
Tirupati Industries India Ltd Share Price Live

2.35
(-2.08%)
Feb 12, 2019|12:00:56 PM

  • Open2.35
  • Day's High2.35
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.4
  • Day's Low2.35
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)2.88
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-13.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tirupati Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tirupati Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:49 PM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.05%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 92.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tirupati Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

10.88

7.45

6.68

5.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.6

8.56

6.94

4.78

Net Worth

20.48

16.01

13.62

10.2

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

47.93

58.81

50.87

42.42

yoy growth (%)

-18.5

15.6

19.9

49.81

Raw materials

-45.4

-54.14

-46.34

-34.24

As % of sales

94.71

92.05

91.09

80.7

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.75

-0.89

-0.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

1.73

2.63

0.54

1.82

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.12

-0.16

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.69

-1.15

0.03

-0.83

Working capital

4.34

4.36

4.53

10.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.5

15.6

19.9

49.81

Op profit growth

-55.72

76.24

-53.55

64.96

EBIT growth

-28.47

122.94

-41.48

70.64

Net profit growth

-31.65

-35.2

43.25

26.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

67.85

61.63

42.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.85

61.63

42.29

Other Operating Income

0.11

0.09

0.07

Other Income

1.51

2.24

0.73

Tirupati Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd

GOKULAGRO

316.45

22.674,552.4535.2804,323.558.13

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd

459.5

01,285.950.1090.5711.22

Modi Naturals Ltd

487

83.39637.72-0.090104.6276.6

Kriti Nutrients Ltd

KRITINUT

113

15.22563.414.950.27200.0542.29

Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd

209.9

25.69464.173.610143.0537.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tirupati Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Ramesh Sanghvi

Company Secretary

Milee J Shah

Director

N R Thange

Managing Director

K F Karani

Registered Office

42-45 Emrald Industrial Estate,

Dheku Taluka Khalapur,

Maharashtra - 410203

Tel: 91-219-2266163

Website: http://www.tirupatiind.com

Email: info@tirupatiind.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Tirupati Industries was incorporated as private limited company on 18th July, 1973 and it became a public limited company on 10th September, 1985. It was promoted by R.A. Sheth and F.C. Karani and the...
Reports by Tirupati Industries India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Tirupati Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Tirupati Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Industries India Ltd is ₹2.04 Cr. as of 12 Feb ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tirupati Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Industries India Ltd is 0 and -0.17 as of 12 Feb ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tirupati Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Industries India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Feb ‘19

What is the CAGR of Tirupati Industries India Ltd?

Tirupati Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.95%, 3 Years at -55.98%, 1 Year at -81.64%, 6 Month at -60.83%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tirupati Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tirupati Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.05 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 92.93 %

