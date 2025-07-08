Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEdible Oil
Open₹2.35
Prev. Close₹2.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.88
Day's High₹2.35
Day's Low₹2.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-13.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.04
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
10.88
7.45
6.68
5.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.6
8.56
6.94
4.78
Net Worth
20.48
16.01
13.62
10.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
47.93
58.81
50.87
42.42
yoy growth (%)
-18.5
15.6
19.9
49.81
Raw materials
-45.4
-54.14
-46.34
-34.24
As % of sales
94.71
92.05
91.09
80.7
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.75
-0.89
-0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
1.73
2.63
0.54
1.82
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.12
-0.16
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.69
-1.15
0.03
-0.83
Working capital
4.34
4.36
4.53
10.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.5
15.6
19.9
49.81
Op profit growth
-55.72
76.24
-53.55
64.96
EBIT growth
-28.47
122.94
-41.48
70.64
Net profit growth
-31.65
-35.2
43.25
26.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
67.85
61.63
42.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.85
61.63
42.29
Other Operating Income
0.11
0.09
0.07
Other Income
1.51
2.24
0.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
316.45
|22.67
|4,552.45
|35.28
|0
|4,323.5
|58.13
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
459.5
|0
|1,285.95
|0.1
|0
|90.57
|11.22
Modi Naturals Ltd
487
|83.39
|637.72
|-0.09
|0
|104.62
|76.6
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
KRITINUT
113
|15.22
|563.41
|4.95
|0.27
|200.05
|42.29
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
209.9
|25.69
|464.17
|3.61
|0
|143.05
|37.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Ramesh Sanghvi
Company Secretary
Milee J Shah
Director
N R Thange
Managing Director
K F Karani
42-45 Emrald Industrial Estate,
Dheku Taluka Khalapur,
Maharashtra - 410203
Tel: 91-219-2266163
Website: http://www.tirupatiind.com
Email: info@tirupatiind.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Tirupati Industries was incorporated as private limited company on 18th July, 1973 and it became a public limited company on 10th September, 1985. It was promoted by R.A. Sheth and F.C. Karani and the...
Reports by Tirupati Industries India Ltd
