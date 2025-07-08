iifl-logo
Tirupati Industries India Ltd Company Summary

2.35
(-2.08%)
Feb 12, 2019|12:00:56 PM

Tirupati Industries India Ltd Summary

Tirupati Industries was incorporated as private limited company on 18th July, 1973 and it became a public limited company on 10th September, 1985. It was promoted by R.A. Sheth and F.C. Karani and their associates. The main object and activity of the company is manufacture of solvent extracted oils and toilet soaps. The extracted oils include soyabean oil, rice bran oil, sunflower oil, Kardi, groundnut oil, neem oil, coconut oil and other mineral oils such as mango, kokum sal, etc. The toilet soaps of the Company are sold under the brand names of SAPNA, GEM, and BEL. The Company also carries on trading in yarn, pulses, diamonds, chemicals and rice. In 1975, the Company set up a modern solvent extraction plant with an installed capacity of 100 tonnes per day in the MIDC area at Taloja in district Raigad in Maharashtra. In 1981, a vegetable oil refinery with an installed capacity of 25 tonnes per day was commissioned. As a measure of diversification, the Company set up a soap manufacturing plant with a capacity of 7,200 tonnes per annum. In 1985-86, the manufacture of industrial hard oils commenced. In 1986-87, the Company commenced production of methyl esters and glycerine and export of methyl esters. SAPNA Shikakai soaps were also introduced. During 1987-88, the Company commenced manufacture of premium toilet soap FANTASY. During 1990-91, the Company made a reference to the Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction as required under the Sick Industrial Companies (Sp. Provisions) Act, 1985.

