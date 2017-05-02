iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tirupati Inks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.59
(-4.79%)
May 2, 2017|02:17:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Inks Ltd

Tirupati Inks Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-16.97

-32.39

-29.49

10.97

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.75

-1.78

-1.75

Tax paid

0

0

0

-3.56

Working capital

-99.2

-9.39

-21.3

34.75

Other operating items

Operating

-117.87

-43.54

-52.57

40.4

Capital expenditure

-0.63

-0.21

0.14

0.54

Free cash flow

-118.5

-43.76

-52.42

40.95

Equity raised

-70.54

71.42

130.41

119.77

Investing

0

-0.52

0

0.25

Financing

23.91

38.92

92.47

23.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-165.13

66.05

170.45

184.69

Tirupati Inks Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Inks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.