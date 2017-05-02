Tirupati Inks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-16.97
-32.39
-29.49
10.97
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.75
-1.78
-1.75
Tax paid
0
0
0
-3.56
Working capital
-99.2
-9.39
-21.3
34.75
Other operating items
Operating
-117.87
-43.54
-52.57
40.4
Capital expenditure
-0.63
-0.21
0.14
0.54
Free cash flow
-118.5
-43.76
-52.42
40.95
Equity raised
-70.54
71.42
130.41
119.77
Investing
0
-0.52
0
0.25
Financing
23.91
38.92
92.47
23.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-165.13
66.05
170.45
184.69
