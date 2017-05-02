Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
3.63
95.9
267.65
340.16
yoy growth (%)
-96.21
-64.16
-21.31
48.26
Raw materials
-3.67
-100.23
-265.73
-299.35
As % of sales
101.26
104.51
99.28
88
Employee costs
-0.24
-1.72
-5.76
-5.32
As % of sales
6.72
1.79
2.15
1.56
Other costs
-0.71
-2.11
-8.43
-10.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.72
2.2
3.14
3.18
Operating profit
-1
-8.15
-12.27
24.64
OPM
-27.71
-8.5
-4.58
7.24
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.75
-1.78
-1.75
Interest expense
-14.27
-22.93
-16.04
-12.52
Other income
0
0.45
0.61
0.6
Profit before tax
-16.97
-32.39
-29.49
10.97
Taxes
0
0
0
-3.56
Tax rate
0
0
0
-32.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.97
-32.39
-29.49
7.4
Exceptional items
-131.22
-38.58
0
0
Net profit
-148.19
-70.98
-29.49
7.4
yoy growth (%)
108.78
140.67
-498.21
51.21
NPM
-4,080.16
-74.01
-11.01
2.17
