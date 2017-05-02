iifl-logo-icon 1
Tirupati Inks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.59
(-4.79%)
May 2, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

3.63

95.9

267.65

340.16

yoy growth (%)

-96.21

-64.16

-21.31

48.26

Raw materials

-3.67

-100.23

-265.73

-299.35

As % of sales

101.26

104.51

99.28

88

Employee costs

-0.24

-1.72

-5.76

-5.32

As % of sales

6.72

1.79

2.15

1.56

Other costs

-0.71

-2.11

-8.43

-10.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.72

2.2

3.14

3.18

Operating profit

-1

-8.15

-12.27

24.64

OPM

-27.71

-8.5

-4.58

7.24

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.75

-1.78

-1.75

Interest expense

-14.27

-22.93

-16.04

-12.52

Other income

0

0.45

0.61

0.6

Profit before tax

-16.97

-32.39

-29.49

10.97

Taxes

0

0

0

-3.56

Tax rate

0

0

0

-32.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.97

-32.39

-29.49

7.4

Exceptional items

-131.22

-38.58

0

0

Net profit

-148.19

-70.98

-29.49

7.4

yoy growth (%)

108.78

140.67

-498.21

51.21

NPM

-4,080.16

-74.01

-11.01

2.17

