Summary

Tirupati Inks Ltd is one of the most established printing ink manufacturers in India. The company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of printing ink and trading in polyester films. They offer inks for all types of printing processes and methods. The company inks are enabled for use in new-generation, upgraded printing machines. They also involve in the trading of polyester films and other packaging materials.The company has two manufacturing facilities, one at Kanpur & another at Jammu. At Kanpur Unit, mainly printing ink is manufactured apart from a small volume of printing cylinders and at the Jammu Unit, only printing ink is manufactured. They have marketing offices at Ahmedabad & Kolkata for Marketing of its products. Also, the company has in-house Research and Development facilities at Kanpur.The companys products are sold to different markets. They export the printing inks to various countries viz., Nigeria, Turkey, Malaysia, Mauritius, Jordan, Italy, etc. They have their own sales force initiatives and maintain relations with important clients, negotiate sales contracts facilitate and co-ordinates product tests where required, understands periodic product requirements and ensures timely delivery. Apart from direct sale of products to the customers, the company has also appointed distributors and consignee agents at different locations for product distribution. Tirupati Inks Ltd was incorporated on April 10, 1984 in New Delhi as a public limited company

