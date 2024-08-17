SectorChemicals
Open₹1.6
Prev. Close₹1.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.63
Day's High₹1.6
Day's Low₹1.59
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-63.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
25.1
25.1
25.1
25.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-183.47
-35.27
35.71
65.21
Net Worth
-158.37
-10.17
60.81
90.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
3.63
95.9
267.65
340.16
yoy growth (%)
-96.21
-64.16
-21.31
48.26
Raw materials
-3.67
-100.23
-265.73
-299.35
As % of sales
101.26
104.51
99.28
88
Employee costs
-0.24
-1.72
-5.76
-5.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-16.97
-32.39
-29.49
10.97
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.75
-1.78
-1.75
Tax paid
0
0
0
-3.56
Working capital
-99.2
-9.39
-21.3
34.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-96.21
-64.16
-21.31
48.26
Op profit growth
-87.66
-33.54
-149.82
46.33
EBIT growth
-71.45
-29.64
-157.22
46.85
Net profit growth
108.78
140.67
-498.21
51.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
402.38
265.23
190.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
402.38
265.23
190.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
4.73
Other Income
0.61
0.58
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SANJIV AGARWAL
Director
REKHA VARMA
Director
RAMESH CHANDRA VERMA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tirupati Inks Ltd
Summary
Tirupati Inks Ltd is one of the most established printing ink manufacturers in India. The company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of printing ink and trading in polyester films. They offer inks for all types of printing processes and methods. The company inks are enabled for use in new-generation, upgraded printing machines. They also involve in the trading of polyester films and other packaging materials.The company has two manufacturing facilities, one at Kanpur & another at Jammu. At Kanpur Unit, mainly printing ink is manufactured apart from a small volume of printing cylinders and at the Jammu Unit, only printing ink is manufactured. They have marketing offices at Ahmedabad & Kolkata for Marketing of its products. Also, the company has in-house Research and Development facilities at Kanpur.The companys products are sold to different markets. They export the printing inks to various countries viz., Nigeria, Turkey, Malaysia, Mauritius, Jordan, Italy, etc. They have their own sales force initiatives and maintain relations with important clients, negotiate sales contracts facilitate and co-ordinates product tests where required, understands periodic product requirements and ensures timely delivery. Apart from direct sale of products to the customers, the company has also appointed distributors and consignee agents at different locations for product distribution. Tirupati Inks Ltd was incorporated on April 10, 1984 in New Delhi as a public limited company
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.