iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tirupati Inks Ltd Share Price

1.59
(-4.79%)
May 2, 2017|02:17:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Tirupati Inks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1.6

Prev. Close

1.67

Turnover(Lac.)

0.63

Day's High

1.6

Day's Low

1.59

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-63.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tirupati Inks Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Tirupati Inks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tirupati Inks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:10 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.60%

Non-Promoter- 28.99%

Institutions: 28.99%

Non-Institutions: 45.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tirupati Inks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

25.1

25.1

25.1

25.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-183.47

-35.27

35.71

65.21

Net Worth

-158.37

-10.17

60.81

90.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

3.63

95.9

267.65

340.16

yoy growth (%)

-96.21

-64.16

-21.31

48.26

Raw materials

-3.67

-100.23

-265.73

-299.35

As % of sales

101.26

104.51

99.28

88

Employee costs

-0.24

-1.72

-5.76

-5.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-16.97

-32.39

-29.49

10.97

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.75

-1.78

-1.75

Tax paid

0

0

0

-3.56

Working capital

-99.2

-9.39

-21.3

34.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-96.21

-64.16

-21.31

48.26

Op profit growth

-87.66

-33.54

-149.82

46.33

EBIT growth

-71.45

-29.64

-157.22

46.85

Net profit growth

108.78

140.67

-498.21

51.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2009

Gross Sales

402.38

265.23

190.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

402.38

265.23

190.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

4.73

Other Income

0.61

0.58

0

View Annually Results

Tirupati Inks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tirupati Inks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SANJIV AGARWAL

Director

REKHA VARMA

Director

RAMESH CHANDRA VERMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tirupati Inks Ltd

Summary

Tirupati Inks Ltd is one of the most established printing ink manufacturers in India. The company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of printing ink and trading in polyester films. They offer inks for all types of printing processes and methods. The company inks are enabled for use in new-generation, upgraded printing machines. They also involve in the trading of polyester films and other packaging materials.The company has two manufacturing facilities, one at Kanpur & another at Jammu. At Kanpur Unit, mainly printing ink is manufactured apart from a small volume of printing cylinders and at the Jammu Unit, only printing ink is manufactured. They have marketing offices at Ahmedabad & Kolkata for Marketing of its products. Also, the company has in-house Research and Development facilities at Kanpur.The companys products are sold to different markets. They export the printing inks to various countries viz., Nigeria, Turkey, Malaysia, Mauritius, Jordan, Italy, etc. They have their own sales force initiatives and maintain relations with important clients, negotiate sales contracts facilitate and co-ordinates product tests where required, understands periodic product requirements and ensures timely delivery. Apart from direct sale of products to the customers, the company has also appointed distributors and consignee agents at different locations for product distribution. Tirupati Inks Ltd was incorporated on April 10, 1984 in New Delhi as a public limited company
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Inks Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.