Tirupati Inks Ltd Summary

Tirupati Inks Ltd is one of the most established printing ink manufacturers in India. The company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of printing ink and trading in polyester films. They offer inks for all types of printing processes and methods. The company inks are enabled for use in new-generation, upgraded printing machines. They also involve in the trading of polyester films and other packaging materials.The company has two manufacturing facilities, one at Kanpur & another at Jammu. At Kanpur Unit, mainly printing ink is manufactured apart from a small volume of printing cylinders and at the Jammu Unit, only printing ink is manufactured. They have marketing offices at Ahmedabad & Kolkata for Marketing of its products. Also, the company has in-house Research and Development facilities at Kanpur.The companys products are sold to different markets. They export the printing inks to various countries viz., Nigeria, Turkey, Malaysia, Mauritius, Jordan, Italy, etc. They have their own sales force initiatives and maintain relations with important clients, negotiate sales contracts facilitate and co-ordinates product tests where required, understands periodic product requirements and ensures timely delivery. Apart from direct sale of products to the customers, the company has also appointed distributors and consignee agents at different locations for product distribution. Tirupati Inks Ltd was incorporated on April 10, 1984 in New Delhi as a public limited company with the name S P Leasing Ltd. The company was promoted by Shashi Kumar Singhania, Purnima Singhania, Sunil Kumar Chawla, Vinod Kant, Yogesh Kant, Vijay Kumar and Alok Nath Bansal. They made an initial public issue of equity shares in 1984 and the shares of the company were listed on the Delhi Stock Exchange.In September 15, 2007, the management of the company was taken over by the current promoters and in May 1, 2008, the name of the company was changed from S P Leasing Ltd to Jyotiragamaya Promoters Ltd. In the year 2008, the company started commercial production in their Jammu Unit.The erstwhile Tirupati Inks Ltd, an unlisted company was merged with the company as a going concern basis with effect from the appointed date April 1, 2008. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to Tirupati Inks Ltd on March 27, 2009 pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation.In March 2010, the company signed a letter of intent with Fair Lions B.V. Netherlands in which the company will manufacture and supply Sheetfed Offset Inks to an independent ink manufacturer in the western hemisphere through a global outsourcing agency based in Netherland.The company plans to set up a new facility in Ghaziabad to manufacture specialty inks like digital inks, UV inks, offsets printing inks and concentrates inks to augment and support the existing product range of the company.