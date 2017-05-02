Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.27
Op profit growth
51.12
EBIT growth
51.73
Net profit growth
60.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.61
7.67
EBIT margin
7.33
7.35
Net profit margin
3.36
3.19
RoCE
17.61
RoNW
3.87
RoA
2.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.45
5.62
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
4.74
4.67
Book value per share
42.11
46.71
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.41
0.7
P/CEPS
2.77
0.84
P/B
0.31
0.08
EV/EBIDTA
3.29
3.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-20.68
-20.38
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
108.68
Inventory days
55.55
Creditor days
-67.44
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.37
-2.19
Net debt / equity
0.66
0.91
Net debt / op. profit
2.28
3.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.09
-88.12
Employee costs
-1.46
-1.73
Other costs
-2.83
-2.46
