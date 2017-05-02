iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tirupati Inks Ltd Key Ratios

1.59
(-4.79%)
May 2, 2017|02:17:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Inks Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.27

Op profit growth

51.12

EBIT growth

51.73

Net profit growth

60.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.61

7.67

EBIT margin

7.33

7.35

Net profit margin

3.36

3.19

RoCE

17.61

RoNW

3.87

RoA

2.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.45

5.62

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

4.74

4.67

Book value per share

42.11

46.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.41

0.7

P/CEPS

2.77

0.84

P/B

0.31

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

3.29

3.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-20.68

-20.38

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

108.68

Inventory days

55.55

Creditor days

-67.44

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.37

-2.19

Net debt / equity

0.66

0.91

Net debt / op. profit

2.28

3.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.09

-88.12

Employee costs

-1.46

-1.73

Other costs

-2.83

-2.46

Tirupati Inks Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tirupati Inks Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.