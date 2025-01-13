Tirupati Tyres Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.44
24.44
3.44
3.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.56
29.47
-2.25
-2.4
Net Worth
54
53.91
1.19
1.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
54
53.91
1.19
1.15
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
53.96
53.84
1.17
1.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.31
1.25
1.18
1.12
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
52.71
52.62
0.05
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Cash
0.04
0.08
0.03
0.06
Total Assets
54
53.92
1.2
1.15
