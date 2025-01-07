Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
4.4
7.26
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-39.36
-20.36
Raw materials
0
0
-4.2
-7
As % of sales
0
0
95.48
96.43
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.05
-0.04
As % of sales
0
0
1.16
0.67
Other costs
-0.66
-0.16
-0.12
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
2.91
2.68
Operating profit
-0.69
-0.16
0.01
0.01
OPM
0
0
0.43
0.21
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.69
-0.16
0
0.01
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.69
-0.16
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.69
-0.16
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
311.55
11,107.45
-114.65
-89.96
NPM
0
0
-0.03
0.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.