Tirupati Tyres Ltd Share Price

12.65
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.45
  • Day's High13.7
  • 52 Wk High93.87
  • Prev. Close13.31
  • Day's Low12.65
  • 52 Wk Low 12.21
  • Turnover (lac)11.6
  • P/E190.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.15
  • EPS0.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.92
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tirupati Tyres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

13.45

Prev. Close

13.31

Turnover(Lac.)

11.6

Day's High

13.7

Day's Low

12.65

52 Week's High

93.87

52 Week's Low

12.21

Book Value

22.15

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.92

P/E

190.14

EPS

0.07

Divi. Yield

0

Tirupati Tyres Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Tirupati Tyres Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tirupati Tyres Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tirupati Tyres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.44

24.44

3.44

3.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

29.56

29.47

-2.25

-2.4

Net Worth

54

53.91

1.19

1.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

4.4

7.26

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-39.36

-20.36

Raw materials

0

0

-4.2

-7

As % of sales

0

0

95.48

96.43

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.05

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.69

-0.16

0

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.34

0.02

0.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-39.36

-20.36

Op profit growth

311.55

-975.99

26.04

-89.68

EBIT growth

311.55

11,107.45

-114.65

-93.06

Net profit growth

311.55

11,107.45

-114.65

-89.96

No Record Found

Tirupati Tyres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tirupati Tyres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Namita Kudkar

Director

Atul Pawar

Managing Director & CFO

Pavan Patel

Additional Director

Ashish bhai J Bechara

Non Executive Director

Harsh Patel

Independent Director

Kunj Patel

Independent Director

Kiran Parsotambhai Mahecha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratiksha Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tirupati Tyres Ltd

Summary

Tirupati Tyres Ltd. incorporated on May 03rd, 1988 is a tyre manufacturer in India with a range of products catering to diverse business segments in the automobile industry. The Company has a good network of dealers which provide complete solutions to its customers.During the financial year 2015-16, the Company got its shares listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MCX). Thereafter, the Company acquired 90% stake in Aspen Lifestyles LLP, balance 10% held by Shamseerhussain K Khan, Director (Finance) of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Tirupati Tyres Ltd share price today?

The Tirupati Tyres Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tirupati Tyres Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Tyres Ltd is ₹30.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tirupati Tyres Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Tyres Ltd is 190.14 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tirupati Tyres Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Tyres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Tyres Ltd is ₹12.21 and ₹93.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tirupati Tyres Ltd?

Tirupati Tyres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.48%, 3 Years at 29.28%, 1 Year at -74.16%, 6 Month at -43.19%, 3 Month at -15.06% and 1 Month at -5.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tirupati Tyres Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tirupati Tyres Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

