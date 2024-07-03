SectorTrading
Open₹13.45
Prev. Close₹13.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.6
Day's High₹13.7
Day's Low₹12.65
52 Week's High₹93.87
52 Week's Low₹12.21
Book Value₹22.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.92
P/E190.14
EPS0.07
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.44
24.44
3.44
3.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.56
29.47
-2.25
-2.4
Net Worth
54
53.91
1.19
1.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
4.4
7.26
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-39.36
-20.36
Raw materials
0
0
-4.2
-7
As % of sales
0
0
95.48
96.43
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.05
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.69
-0.16
0
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.34
0.02
0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-39.36
-20.36
Op profit growth
311.55
-975.99
26.04
-89.68
EBIT growth
311.55
11,107.45
-114.65
-93.06
Net profit growth
311.55
11,107.45
-114.65
-89.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Namita Kudkar
Director
Atul Pawar
Managing Director & CFO
Pavan Patel
Additional Director
Ashish bhai J Bechara
Non Executive Director
Harsh Patel
Independent Director
Kunj Patel
Independent Director
Kiran Parsotambhai Mahecha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratiksha Soni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tirupati Tyres Ltd
Summary
Tirupati Tyres Ltd. incorporated on May 03rd, 1988 is a tyre manufacturer in India with a range of products catering to diverse business segments in the automobile industry. The Company has a good network of dealers which provide complete solutions to its customers.During the financial year 2015-16, the Company got its shares listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MCX). Thereafter, the Company acquired 90% stake in Aspen Lifestyles LLP, balance 10% held by Shamseerhussain K Khan, Director (Finance) of the Company.
Read More
The Tirupati Tyres Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tirupati Tyres Ltd is ₹30.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tirupati Tyres Ltd is 190.14 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tirupati Tyres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tirupati Tyres Ltd is ₹12.21 and ₹93.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tirupati Tyres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 75.48%, 3 Years at 29.28%, 1 Year at -74.16%, 6 Month at -43.19%, 3 Month at -15.06% and 1 Month at -5.40%.
