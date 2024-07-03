Tirupati Tyres Ltd Summary

Tirupati Tyres Ltd. incorporated on May 03rd, 1988 is a tyre manufacturer in India with a range of products catering to diverse business segments in the automobile industry. The Company has a good network of dealers which provide complete solutions to its customers.During the financial year 2015-16, the Company got its shares listed on Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited (MCX). Thereafter, the Company acquired 90% stake in Aspen Lifestyles LLP, balance 10% held by Shamseerhussain K Khan, Director (Finance) of the Company.