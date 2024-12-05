|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|2 Jan 2025
|2 Jan 2025
|Board Meeting Held on 02 January 2025 for appointment of Company Secretary& Compliance Officer Pratiksha Soni Membership Number: 74992
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|27 Dec 2024
|Board Meeting Outcomes on dated 27 December 2024
|Board Meeting
|5 Dec 2024
|5 Dec 2024
|Enclosed herewith outcomes of Board meeting dated 05-12-2024 for appointment and resignation of director of the Company Appointment and resignation of director of the Company General Updates regarding outcomes of Meeting dated 05.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Dec 2024
|2 Dec 2024
|Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting dated December 02, 2024 for Appointment of Mr. Pavan Patel (DIN:10856066) as a Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Mr. Ashishbhai J. Bechara (DIN: 10856071) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company Outcomes of Board Meeting dated 02 December 2024 you are requested to take note this information on your record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Tirupati Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September2024 Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today at the registered office of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Board of Directors is held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. Board have inter alia, considered and approved the following business matters: Resignation of Mrs. Sakshi Chopra (Membership Number: A65370) from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from August 28, 2024. Please take the same on your records. Read less..
|Board Meeting
|19 Aug 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 19, 2024. Enclosed herewith Outcome of meeting Board of Directors held today i.e. August 19, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Tirupati Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended as on June 30 2024. Enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please take the above cited information in your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board meeting held on July 18, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. Please take the above cited information in your records. Enclosed herewith Outcome of Board meeting held on 18.07.2024 at the registered office of the Company. Board have inter alia considered and approved. 1. Regularisation of appointment of Chander Parkash Sharma 2. Approval of Postal Ballot Notice.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Tirupati Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Result along with auditors report as 31st March 2024 are attached herewith. Please take the above cited information on your records. Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. May 27, 2024 have inter alia considered and approved Audited Financial Result for the year ended 31st March 2024. You are requested to take the above cited information in your records. Outcome of board meeting for declaration of Audited Financial Result, appointment of Internal Auditor and appointment of Secretarial Auditor is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 meeting of Board of Directors is held on Friday, May 24, 2024 at the registered office of the Company. Board have inter alia, considered and approved the following business matters: Appointment of Mr. Chander Parkash Sharma (DIN: 02143588) as an Additional Non-Executive Non- Independent Director of the Company as per recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee effective from May 24, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Tirupati Tyres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on February 13 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at the registered office of the Company have approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
