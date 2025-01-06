Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.12
1.01
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.05
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.25
Working capital
0.76
6.6
2.79
6.51
Other operating items
Operating
0.57
6.29
Capital expenditure
0.23
0.67
0.9
-0.04
Free cash flow
0.8
6.96
Equity raised
12.8
11.31
Investing
-0.06
0
0
0.06
Financing
13.33
73.47
13.1
10.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.87
91.75
