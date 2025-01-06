iifl-logo-icon 1
Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

94
(-0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

155.57

174.26

yoy growth (%)

-10.72

Raw materials

-142.92

-163.92

As % of sales

91.87

94.06

Employee costs

-1.13

-1.23

As % of sales

0.72

0.7

Other costs

-6.03

-3.83

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.87

2.19

Operating profit

5.48

5.27

OPM

3.52

3.02

Depreciation

-1.02

-1.05

Interest expense

-3.57

-3.41

Other income

0.24

0.2

Profit before tax

1.12

1.01

Taxes

-0.29

-0.25

Tax rate

-26.07

-25.49

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0.83

0.75

Exceptional items

-0.01

0

Net profit

0.81

0.74

yoy growth (%)

9.86

NPM

0.52

0.42

Titaanium Ten : related Articles

No Record Found

