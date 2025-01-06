Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
155.57
174.26
yoy growth (%)
-10.72
Raw materials
-142.92
-163.92
As % of sales
91.87
94.06
Employee costs
-1.13
-1.23
As % of sales
0.72
0.7
Other costs
-6.03
-3.83
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.87
2.19
Operating profit
5.48
5.27
OPM
3.52
3.02
Depreciation
-1.02
-1.05
Interest expense
-3.57
-3.41
Other income
0.24
0.2
Profit before tax
1.12
1.01
Taxes
-0.29
-0.25
Tax rate
-26.07
-25.49
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0.83
0.75
Exceptional items
-0.01
0
Net profit
0.81
0.74
yoy growth (%)
9.86
NPM
0.52
0.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.